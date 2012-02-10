Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Ruby Pipeline, LLC (Ruby) at 'BBB-'. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed its 'BBB-' rating on Ruby's proposed offering of $1.075 billion in 5- and 10-year senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Ruby is a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated interstate natural gas pipeline providing 1.5 Bcf/d (billion cubic feet per day) of natural gas delivery capacity from the Opal Hub in Wyoming to the Malin Hub in Oregon, on the California border. The 673-mile pipeline was completed in July 2011. Ruby's operations are supported by take-or-pay capacity reservation contracts with mostly investment grade counterparties. Ruby's ratings reflect the cash flow stability and relatively low business risk associated with an interstate natural gas pipeline. Recontracting risk is a longer term concern. However, the long-term nature of existing contracts, Ruby's first-mover advantage in what should be a moderate gas-demand-growth geographic region, and its access to growing gas supply basins helps to mitigate some of the risk surrounding Ruby's ability to recontract its capacity. Ruby is an indirect operating subsidiary of a joint venture holding company that is owned 50/50 by El Paso Corp. (EP; rated with an IDR of 'BB+' by Fitch) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a large independent infrastructure fund formed in 2006. Ruby's ratings reflect Fitch's assessment of Ruby on a stand-alone basis. On Oct. 16, 2011, Kinder Morgan Inc. (IDR 'BB+') announced it had agreed to acquire EP for roughly $38 billion including debt (cash and stock consideration of roughly $21 billion). Following this transaction Fitch placed the ratings of both EP and KMI on Rating Watch Negative. This transaction has no impact on Fitch's ratings for Ruby, which is a non-consolidated, bankruptcy-remote, non-recourse joint venture of EP. Key Rating Drivers: Cash Flow and Earnings Stability: Ruby has roughly 72% of its capacity subscribed under long-term reservation contracts with a weighted average contract life of 11.5 years. These contracts are ship-or-pay type contracts providing a high amount of revenue and cash flow certainty. Assuming Ruby generates revenue from capacity reservations only, Fitch estimates that the pipeline's Debt/EBITDA leverage will be roughly 5.0 times (x) in 2012, moving to 4.2x in 2014 before moving to 4.0x or below in 2016 as Ruby's term loan is amortized. Under a capacity-payment-only scenario, leverage is high in the initial stages of the forecast. However, the forced deleveraging that Ruby's amortizing term loan provides results in more appropriate leverage metrics in 2014 relative to Ruby's single-asset pipeline peers, without any consideration provided to any potential incremental capacity sales for uncontracted capacity. Long-term Contracts: As mentioned, Ruby has a significant amount of its capacity contracted with long-term capacity reservation contracts with investment grade counterparties - a mix of utilities and gas producers. Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E; rated 'A-') is the anchor shipper accounting for 34% of the pipeline's contracted capacity with a 15-year contract. There is moderate counterparty risk associated with Ruby's producer contract portfolio; however, to the extent that Ruby has a capacity contract with a sub-investment or unrated-grade entity it has gotten letters of credit in support of a portion of the counterparty's contractual obligation. Favorable Supply Demand Dynamics: Ruby provides the most direct and most economic access for Northern California, Nevada and the Pacific Northwest (PNW) to Rocky Mountain area gas supply. CA, the PNW and NV on a combined basis are expected to experience moderate gas demand growth in the longer term stemming mostly from power generation. With Western Canadian gas imports expected to decline, Rocky Mountain gas as a supply source to the region offers the potential for significant growth which will benefit Ruby. Ruby, as the first new direct pipe with excess capacity, should enjoy significant advantage over other transportation methods for Rockies gas to get to markets in CA, NV and PNW. Low Maintenance/Operating Costs: Ruby is a new pipeline with very low maintenance and operating costs, particularly for the initial years of the pipeline's life when heavy safety testing will not be needed or required. As a new pipe, Ruby should largely be free from federal scrutiny or mandates from the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Federal Transportation Safety Board with regard to hydrostatically testing existing pipeline infrastructure. Recontracting Risk: Ruby currently has long-term contracts with 11 counterparties for 72% of its capacity. The majority of these roll off in 2021, with the rest of the capacity rolling off by 2026. As such Ruby is exposed to the possibility that current capacity cannot be recontracted at current rates or current volumes. However, given the tenor of the proposed bond issuance (5- and 10- year notes), this is not a major issue for bondholders as proposed issuances would be expected to mature prior to contract expiry. Fitch would also note that the supply demand dynamic within the markets that Ruby serves are trending in Ruby's favor. Should this dynamic materially change Fitch would likely take a negative rating action. Fitch affirms the following ratings: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior Unsecured Rating at 'BBB-'; --$1.075 billion in 5- and 10-year senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. Primary Analyst Peter Molica Director Fitch, Inc. +1-212-908-0288, One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Andrew Joynt Associate Director +1-212-908-0842 Committee Chair Mark C. Sadeghian, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2090 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Parent & Subsidiary Ratings Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Natural Gas Pipelines: Hot Topics' (Oct. 13, 2011); --'2012 Outlook: Natural Gas Pipelines and MLPs' (Dec. 7, 2011); --'Pipelines, Midstream, and Stats Quarterly - Third Quarter 2011' (Jan. 18, 2012). 