Feb 10 - OVERVIEW -- We placed our ratings on three construction loan securitizations and one RMBS transaction serviced by Hipotecaria Su Casita (HSCCICB 06, HSCCB 08, Construction Loan Trust Series 2005-1's mezzanine notes and BRHCGCB 03U) on CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch placements follow a company announcement that a group of Su Casita's shareholders will meet at the end of the month to discuss the possible dissolution and liquidation of the company. -- The CreditWatch placements reflect the possible negative impact that the liquidation of Su Casita, or even the replacement of the company as a servicer, could have on the transactions' underlying asset portfolios. Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on three construction loan securitizations originated and serviced by Hipotecaria Su Casita S.A. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R. (Su Casita), on CreditWatch with negative implications. The affected deals are Hipotecaria Su Casita-Bursatilizaciones de Creditos Puente II's series HSCCICB 06 and HSCCB 08, and the mezzanine notes from the Hipotecaria Su Casita Construction Loan Trust series 2005-1. At the same time, we also placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the Hipotecaria Su Casita Bursatilizaciones de Hipotecas Residenciales RMBS series BRHCGCB 03U, a residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction (see list). The negative CreditWatch placements follow a company announcement that a group of Su Casita's shareholders will meet Feb. 28, 2012, to discuss the possible dissolution and liquidation of the company. The CreditWatch placements reflect the possible negative impact that the company's possible liquidation could have on the underlying asset portfolios that it services. In light of the company's announcement, we believe all parties involved in the transactions should proceed with replacement processes to substitute Su Casita as primary servicer. Even if replacement servicers are approved, however, it is possible that there could be cash flow disruptions to the trust during the replacement and notification processes. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements within the next 90 days. As of today, no servicer replacement process has started for the construction loan securitizations. On Aug. 1, 2011, a bondholder assembly agreed to replace Su Casita with Pendulum, S. de R.L. de C.B. (ranked as AVERAGE as a residential loan servicer and ABOVE AVERAGE as a special servicer) for the RMBS transaction; however, this process has yet to be completed. The subordinated classes from HSCCICB 06-2 and HSCCB 08-2, rated 'mxD (sf)', are not affected. Likewise, we previously withdrew our rating on the senior VFN notes from the Construction Loan Trust series 2005-1 transaction in May 2010 after the notes were prepaid. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Ratings Affirmed On One Mexican Construction Loan Securitization Originated By Su Casita, published Feb. 09, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Hipotecaria Su Casita Ranking Lowered To BELOW AVERAGE Due To Deteriorating Performance And A Weak Financial Position, published on April 28, 2011. -- Three Hipotecaria Su Casita Construction Loan Securitization Ratings Lowered, published Dec. 30, 2010. -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Mexican Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, published on Sept. 15, 2010. -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Construction Loan Securitizations In Mexico, published Oct 7, 2009. RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE Hipotecaria Su Casita - Bursatilizaciones de Hipotecas Residenciales Rating Series To From BRHCGCB 03U mxAAA (sf)/Watch Neg mxAAA (sf) Hipotecaria Su Casita - Bursatilizaciones de Creditos Puente II Rating Series To From HSCCICB 06 B (sf)/Watch Neg B (sf) HSCCICB 06 mxBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg mxBB+ (sf) HSCCB 08 mxBBB (sf)/Watch Neg mxBBB (sf) Hipotecaria Su Casita Construction Loan Trust Rating Series To From Mezzanine Notes 2005-1 B (sf)/Watch Neg B (sf) Mezzanine Notes 2005-1 mxBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg mxBB+ (sf) Primary Credit Analyst: Daniel Castineyra, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4497; Daniel_Castineyra@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Mauricio Tello, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4446; mauricio_tello@standardandpoors.com