-- PSS World Medical Inc. recently announced its intention to issue $250 million of new senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. -- We are assigning our 'BB-' senior unsecured debt rating and '6' recovery rating to the proposed $250 million notes maturing in 2022. -- We are lowering our issue-level rating on the company's existing senior unsecured convertible notes to 'BB-' from 'BB' and revising our recovery rating on the notes to '6' from '5'. -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that the company will continue to operate with an intermediate financial risk profile despite the proposed debt offering and still-weak economy. Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB-' senior unsecured debt rating and '6' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of default, to on Jacksonville, Fla.-based health care distributor PSS World Medical Inc.'s (PSS) proposed $250 million notes maturing in 2022. The new notes will be senior to the company's existing $230 million senior unsecured convertible notes as the convertible notes are not guaranteed by PSS World's subsidiaries. The proposed $250 million notes will be guaranteed by substantially all of the company's subsidiaries. We also lowered our senior unsecured issue-level and recovery ratings on the $230 million of convertible notes to 'BB-' from 'BB' and revised the recovery ratings on them to'6' from '5'. This reflects the junior status of the convertible notes to the new proposed notes, as well as the company's $300 million revolving credit facility, which was upsized in November 2011 from $200 million. The company intends to use the proceeds from the notes for general corporate purposes, which will include the use of approximately $116 million to repay revolver borrowings and the pre-funding of the company's convertible notes maturity in 2014. We also affirmed our existing 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company. The proposed debt issuance will increase outstanding debt by about $134 million (net of the assumed revolver repayment), increasing pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA to about 3x. This remains within our 2x to 3x debt to EBITDA guideline for an "intermediate" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria), albeit at the upper end. The ratings outlook is stable. "The rating on PSS is based on the company's intermediate financial risk profile and 'fair' business risk profile (as defined in our criteria)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Kaplan, "which reflect its niche position in the relatively stable medical products distribution industry." Despite the still-weak economy and a comparably weak flu season, PSS' sales declined only 1% in fiscal 2011 and EBITDA margins (including our usual adjustments) increased to 8.9% in fiscal 2011 from 8.2% in fiscal 2010. Our projections for fiscal 2012 include sales growth of approximately 5% because of acquisitions, the improved performance of the company's physicians business, and the annualized impact of elder care customers that were lost at the end of calendar 2010. "We believe adjusted EBITDA margins will remain relatively flat in fiscal 2012, as improvements from the increased penetration of higher-profit private-label goods will largely be offset by an increase in salesforce," added Mr. Kaplan. Newly hired sales people generally reduce company margins in the near term until they are able to build their book of business. PSS intends to increase its salesforce 20% by the end of fiscal 2014, and we believe the majority of these new hires will be in fiscal 2012 and 2013. We project fiscal 2013 sales to increase by approximately 7% in part because of these investments. We have not projected significant margin increases in fiscal 2013 as we believe additional salesforce increases and pricing pressure from customers could create headwinds. The rating outlook on PSS is stable. We believe PSS will continue operating with an intermediate financial risk profile to mitigate pressures from the still-weak economy. We could lower the rating if we believe total adjusted debt to EBITDA will exceed 3x and FFO to total adjusted debt will fall below 30% for an extended period. We believe that management is committed to improving its credit metrics, predominantly through EBITDA growth, and we believe that debt-financed share repurchases or acquisition are unlikely in the near term. Therefore, we believe the most likely cause of a downgrade would be a prolonged reduction in physician office visits because of increased unemployment and the loss of employer-based health insurance. We would likely lower our ratings on PSS if we believed revenues would decline by mid-single digits, even if margins remained stable. We believe an upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the company's stretched credit metrics for its intermediate financial risk profile and its fair business risk profile. We believe our assessment of the PSS' business risk is unlikely to change, given the company's niche focus and small scale relative to distribution companies with stronger business risk profiles. Therefore, we believe an upgrade in the medium to long term would more likely be caused by an improvement in its financial risk profile. We could raise the rating if the company operates for an extended period under a "modest" financial risk profile (roughly defined as adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.5x-2.0x and FFO to adjusted debt of 45%-60%). However, we do not expect this improvement within the 12-month horizon of our outlook. 