(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Andromeda Finance S.r.l.'s (the issuer) notes as follows: EUR97.6m Class A1 notes due 2028: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative EUR97.6m Class A1 notes due 2028 (underlying): affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable EUR97.6m Class A2 notes due 2028: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable Despite the positive operating performance of the project company ahead of Fitch's projections , the Outlook is revised to Negative on the underlying ratings of the class A1 notes and the class A2 notes to reflect increased regulatory pressures as well as weaker than projected wholesale power prices observed in Q212. The project outperformed Fitch's base case production estimates (P50 less 2%) by about 10% in the first 18 months of operations (up to May 2012) due to higher than expected solar radiation. On a weather-adjusted basis, actual production was in line with the P50 estimate. Fitch considers such performance a credit positive because it considerably reduces the risk that the solar resource forecast proves to be inaccurate. Nonetheless, Andromeda remains exposed to the risk of low power production caused by periods of weak solar radiation. There have been no retroactive changes to the feed-in-tariff levels of the already operating Italian photovoltaic (PV) projects. However, the project has been subject to milder regulatory pressures in recent months. As per new tax regulation that came into force in H211, Andromeda is now subject to the so-called 'Robin Hood' income tax that was introduced by the Italian government as part of the austerity plan. The incremental tax at the rate of 10.5% will apply to Andromeda for three years, with the rate currently scheduled to decline to 6.5% thereafter. The increase in income tax rate results in lower projected cashflows and a decline of the projected coverage ratios. Average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) under Fitch's rating case (a scenario reflecting a combination of stresses on energy production, operating costs and merchant energy prices) has been revised to 1.23 times from the previous 1.25 times. The project is also affected by a recently implemented and pending regulation relating to the safety and stability of the grid following a substantial increase of installed solar capacity in Italy during 2011. The impact of the already implemented regulation is minor, but the proposed regulation imposing an obligation on PV plants to supply production forecasts (with penalties in case those are not met) could potentially be credit negative. The Negative Outlook therefore reflects the concern that tightening regulatory requirements may result in more challenging operating conditions for large Italian PV plants. The project is exposed to merchant risk for a portion of its revenues, currently 18%. Wholesale power prices have developed in line with forecast in 2011 and in Q112, but prices in Q212 have weakened due to the increased supply of electricity by PV plants and the general economic decline. Although the impact is moderate given only a partial exposure to merchant risk, the Negative Outlook reflects a potential further weakness of wholesale power prices. The ratings could come under downward pressure in the event of worse than expected energy production, higher than expected failure rates and maintenance costs, adverse changes in the regulatory framework, weaker than projected wholesale power prices or, for the class A1 notes, a further downgrade of SACE. The transaction is a securitisation of two project loans (Facility A1 and Facility A2) under law 130/99 (the Italian securitisation law). The debt facilities were extended by BNP Paribas and Societe Generale to Andromeda PV S.r.l. (the project company) to build and operate two PV plants of 45.1MW and 6.1 MW (a total 51.2MW) in Montalto di Castro, Italy. The terms of the loans effectively mirror those of the rated notes, with payments under Facility A1 and Facility A2 servicing the class A1 notes and class A2 notes, respectively. The class A1 notes' rating and Outlook reflect the first-demand, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided by SACE S.p.A (the Italian export credit agency; 'A-'/Negative). The guarantee provided by SACE to the issuer is in respect of the project company's obligations under Facility A1 and not on the class A1 notes directly. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)