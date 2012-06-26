(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Andromeda Finance S.r.l.'s (the issuer)
notes as follows:
EUR97.6m Class A1 notes due 2028: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
EUR97.6m Class A1 notes due 2028 (underlying): affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Revised to Negative from Stable
EUR97.6m Class A2 notes due 2028: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative
from Stable
Despite the positive operating performance of the project company ahead of
Fitch's projections , the Outlook is revised to Negative on the underlying
ratings of the class A1 notes and the class A2 notes to reflect increased
regulatory pressures as well as weaker than projected wholesale power prices
observed in Q212.
The project outperformed Fitch's base case production estimates (P50 less 2%) by
about 10% in the first 18 months of operations (up to May 2012) due to higher
than expected solar radiation. On a weather-adjusted basis, actual production
was in line with the P50 estimate. Fitch considers such performance a credit
positive because it considerably reduces the risk that the solar resource
forecast proves to be inaccurate. Nonetheless, Andromeda remains exposed to the
risk of low power production caused by periods of weak solar radiation.
There have been no retroactive changes to the feed-in-tariff levels of the
already operating Italian photovoltaic (PV) projects. However, the project has
been subject to milder regulatory pressures in recent months.
As per new tax regulation that came into force in H211, Andromeda is now subject
to the so-called 'Robin Hood' income tax that was introduced by the Italian
government as part of the austerity plan. The incremental tax at the rate of
10.5% will apply to Andromeda for three years, with the rate currently scheduled
to decline to 6.5% thereafter. The increase in income tax rate results in lower
projected cashflows and a decline of the projected coverage ratios. Average debt
service coverage ratio (DSCR) under Fitch's rating case (a scenario reflecting a
combination of stresses on energy production, operating costs and merchant
energy prices) has been revised to 1.23 times from the previous 1.25 times.
The project is also affected by a recently implemented and pending regulation
relating to the safety and stability of the grid following a substantial
increase of installed solar capacity in Italy during 2011. The impact of the
already implemented regulation is minor, but the proposed regulation imposing an
obligation on PV plants to supply production forecasts (with penalties in case
those are not met) could potentially be credit negative. The Negative Outlook
therefore reflects the concern that tightening regulatory requirements may
result in more challenging operating conditions for large Italian PV plants.
The project is exposed to merchant risk for a portion of its revenues, currently
18%. Wholesale power prices have developed in line with forecast in 2011 and in
Q112, but prices in Q212 have weakened due to the increased supply of
electricity by PV plants and the general economic decline. Although the impact
is moderate given only a partial exposure to merchant risk, the Negative Outlook
reflects a potential further weakness of wholesale power prices.
The ratings could come under downward pressure in the event of worse than
expected energy production, higher than expected failure rates and maintenance
costs, adverse changes in the regulatory framework, weaker than projected
wholesale power prices or, for the class A1 notes, a further downgrade of SACE.
The transaction is a securitisation of two project loans (Facility A1 and
Facility A2) under law 130/99 (the Italian securitisation law). The debt
facilities were extended by BNP Paribas and Societe Generale to Andromeda PV
S.r.l. (the project company) to build and operate two PV plants of 45.1MW and
6.1 MW (a total 51.2MW) in Montalto di Castro, Italy. The terms of the loans
effectively mirror those of the rated notes, with payments under Facility A1 and
Facility A2 servicing the class A1 notes and class A2 notes, respectively. The
class A1 notes' rating and Outlook reflect the first-demand, irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee provided by SACE S.p.A (the Italian export credit
agency; 'A-'/Negative). The guarantee provided by SACE to the issuer is in
respect of the project company's obligations under Facility A1 and not on the
class A1 notes directly.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)