June 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following ratings of Bermuda:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR to 'AA' from 'AA+';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR to 'AA+' from 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has affirmed the Short-term Issuer Default Rating at 'F1+' and Country
Ceiling at 'AAA'.
The downgrade of Bermuda's ratings reflects its weak macroeconomic performance
relative to peers, deteriorating fiscal and government debt ratios and lack of a
credible fiscal consolidation strategy. A narrow and volatile revenue base
further limits Bermuda's scope to maintain large fiscal deficits and debt
burdens. However, the country benefits from access to international capital
markets and the local financial system. A sinking fund also provides the
government with some flexibility to service its debt.
The ratings are supported by Bermuda's wealth (the fourth-highest GDP per capita
among Fitch-rated sovereigns) and the high savings rate relative to its peers in
the 'AA' rating category. Bermuda's competitive advantage as a domicile of
choice for insurance, reinsurance and financial services companies remains
intact. This is due primarily to its sophisticated legal system, strong
regulatory framework, simple tax regime, proximity to the US market and
highly-skilled human capital.
Such credit strengths, however, are counterbalanced by Bermuda's lack of
economic diversification, weaker growth prospects and limited policy
flexibility. This is resulting from its currency peg to the American dollar and
its narrow fiscal space. Moreover, Bermuda's economy depends extensively on
tourism and insurance business, two industries that are in a mature stage and
face strong competition from other jurisdictions.
A combination of cyclical and structural factors continues to affect Bermuda's
performance. The economy posted three consecutive years of GDP contractions
after the global financial crisis. Fitch expects GDP growth to remain negative
in 2012 and be zero in 2013 before rebounding slightly in 2014. This would be
the weakest output performance among all 'AA' Fitch-rated sovereigns .
The weak economic performance has accelerated the deterioration in public
finances observed since 2007. Fuelled by a still-contracting economy and higher
expenditures, the government deficit for the 2011/12 fiscal year could be
equivalent to 4.5% of GDP. This figure is twice what was originally estimated
and above the median in the 'AA' rating category. Fitch foresees fiscal deficits
to remain above 4% of GDP in 2012 and 2013 before improving moderately in 2014
after economic growth is restored.
Large fiscal deficits have resulted in an important build up of government debt
since 2007. Although from a low base, the government debt to GDP ratio has
rapidly converged to the 'AA' median of 23% in 2011. More importantly, Bermuda's
debt/revenue ratio at 150% in 2011 is above the AA' median, and is deteriorating
faster than its peers. Moreover, recurrent changes to the debt ceiling,
withdrawals from the sinking fund to meet interest payments and the inability to
implement a multi-year budget program have undermined the credibility of the
fiscal policy anchor and the commitment to fiscal consolidation.
Bermuda is to hold elections before February 2013. Fitch expects the next
government to renew its commitment to business friendly policies irrespective of
the electoral results. However, given the elevated deficit and unfavourable debt
trajectory, Fitch will continue to monitor the plan for fiscal consolidation
under the new administration.
A sustained weak economic performance, lack of a credible plan to consolidate
public finances, and continued deterioration in the sovereign's fiscal metrics
could put downward pressure on the ratings. Regulatory changes that negatively
affect international companies operating in Bermuda could also undermine
creditworthiness. Conversely, resumption of economic growth and concrete signs
of fiscal consolidation and debt stabilisation would help to sustain Bermuda's
ratings.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and