BRIEF-Mastercard Inc reports first-quarter earnings per share $1.00
* Mastercard Inc- first-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.00 per diluted share
Feb 17 Dupont
* Dupont issues letter to shareholders
* Says continue to reduce costs and improve efficiency and effectiveness
* Says "in an ongoing effort to work constructively with trian, we met with them more than 20 times"
* Expect to return all of one-time dividend proceeds from chemours, estimated at $4 billion, to dupont shareholders via share repurchases
* Says "trian's agenda is high risk"
* Says "trian refused to even listen to our proposal for a constructive resolution"
* Board of directors and management "will not be diverted by trian's increasingly hostile attacks"
* Says "dupont is in the midst of a multi-year transformation of our portfolio"
* Says "we studied trian's various proposals to break up and add debt to the company"
* Says after thorough consideration, ultimately concluded that trian's proposals were not in the best interests of dupont shareholders
* Says after thorough consideration, ultimately concluded that trian's proposals were not in the best interests of dupont shareholders
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 950,642 dinars versus 341,524 dinars year ago