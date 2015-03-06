GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, U.S. dollar drop amid political uncertainty
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil rise (New throughout, adds data, quote, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
March 6 S&P Dow Jones Indices:
* Says Apple set to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average
* Says Apple Inc will replace AT&T Inc in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after close of trading on Wednesday, March 18
* Says index change was prompted by Visa Inc's 4:1 stock split which is scheduled to be effective at the same time Source text: bit.ly/1Gqvki0 Further company coverage:
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil rise (New throughout, adds data, quote, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.