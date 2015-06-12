CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners names Gordon Hicks CEO of BGIS (May 4)
(Corrects headline in May 4 BRIEF to say Gordon Hicks was named CEO of BGIS, not of Brookfield Business Partners) Brookfield Business Partners Lp:
June 12 Aquila Resources Inc
* Filed letter of intent to submit a permit application for back forty project before year end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane swerved off the runway at a West Virginia airport and went over a hillside, officials said on Friday.