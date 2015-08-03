Vancouver home price gains extend to other markets -housing agency
OTTAWA, May 11 Costly housing in the Canadian city of Vancouver has helped drive up prices in nearby cities, the country's federal housing agency said in a report on Thursday.
Aug 3 Promontory Financial Group LLC should be denied access to confidential supervisory bank information, New York state's banking regulator said in a report issued on Monday.
The sanction against the Washington D.C.-based consulting firm arises from a probe into Promontory's work for London-based Standard Chartered Plc, the report said.
The department said it intends to deny any such requests for confidential information, which is necessary for certain consulting work, until further notice.
NEW YORK, May 11 Overall demand at Thursday's $15 billion U.S. 30-year Treasury bond sale, the final leg of the $62 billion quarterly refunding this week, hit a six-month low with investor purchases coming in below recent levels, Treasury data showed.