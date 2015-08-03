Coffee flour, beer pizza on menu as innovators fight food waste
MILAN, May 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Beer cookies, coffee flour and bananas that don't brown are just some of the innovations on offer to fight food waste.
Aug 3 HollyFrontier Corp said its 138,000-barrel-per-day refinery in El Dorado, Kansas, is working to return the plant to normal operations after a partial power loss on Monday afternoon.
"Power has been fully restored to the plant," the company said in an email.
Industry intelligence firm Genscape earlier reported significant elevated flaring at the refinery.
A refinery uses its safety flare when hydrocarbons cannot be processed normally due to a malfunction or planned work. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
MILAN, May 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Beer cookies, coffee flour and bananas that don't brown are just some of the innovations on offer to fight food waste.
* OPEC sees much higher oil supply from rivals in 2017 (Recasts lead, adds quotes; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)