Sept 23 Onxeo SA :
* Said on Tuesday announced a decision in litigation
opposing company to Eurofins group of companies and
ABL before the Paris commercial court
* "In its decision, the Paris commercial court considered
that Onxeo did not fulfil its contractual disclosure obligation
towards Eurofins"
* Paris commercial court at the same time has held that
Eurofins owed same amount to Onxeo under contract as price of
the option
* Dispute was related to transfer by Onxeo to Eurofins of a
phenotyping technology to diagnose resistance to antiviral drugs
