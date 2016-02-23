STOCKHOLM Feb 23 Electrolux :
* Says has appointed Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, currently CFO of
the business area Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and
Africa (EMEA), as new Chief Financial Officer of AB Electrolux
* Ohlsson-Leijon joined Electrolux in 2001 as Director of
Project Management. She has since held senior management
positions including head of the Group's internal audit function
from 2005, Group Treasurer from 2008, and Head of Corporate
Control & Services from 2011.
* Ohlsson-Leijon succeeds Tomas Eliasson, who as previously
announced is leaving the company to pursue an external
opportunity
For press release, click on: