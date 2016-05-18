Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
May 18 Staples Inc
* To pay $250 million termination fee to office depot on Thursday - conf call
* Expect non-office supplies sales to account for 60 percent of total revenue over next 3 years - conf call
* Expect North America to account for 95 percent of total sales over next 3 years - conf call
* In coming weeks expect to meet with potential buyers for European operations - conf call
* Don't expect top line growth this year - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.