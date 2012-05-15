UPDATE 1-U.S.-based Treasury funds attract most cash since Jan -Lipper

(Adds comments from head of research services at Lipper, paragraphs 3, 4) By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan NEW YORK, June 8 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.4 billion into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that invest in U.S. Treasuries in the week ended June 7, marking the biggest inflows since late January, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Funds that invest mainly in foreign debt securities also attracted $1.4 billion in new