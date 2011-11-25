DETROIT, July 29 Auto parts maker Lear Corp (LEA.N) posted a steep fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday due to sharply lower vehicle production in North America, and cut its outlook for 2008 revenue.

Lear posted a $18.3 million profit, or 23 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $123.6 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $3.98 billion, from $4.16 billion a year earlier due to lower North American auto industry production caused in part by a strike at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL.N). The strike hurt production at General Motors Corp (GM.N).

Lear expects 2008 revenue to be about $15 billion, compared with its prior outlook of $15.3 billion.

(Reporting by Soyoung Kim; Editing by Derek Caney)

