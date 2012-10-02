Cosby's sex assault trial to begin after years of U.S. allegations
June 5 Comedian Bill Cosby goes on trial for sexual assault on Monday in Pennsylvania, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his show business career.
June 5 Comedian Bill Cosby goes on trial for sexual assault on Monday in Pennsylvania, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his show business career.
June 5 Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors Co's stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as the U.S. automaker's shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals.