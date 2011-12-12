BRIEF-Biolife Solutions executes supply agreement with Adaptimmune for Cryostor
* Biolife solutions executes supply agreement with adaptimmune for cryostor® use in spear t-cell platform
DEC 12 - Dec 12 VimpelCom : * Completes $1 billion in revolving credit facilities * Says has completed a committed revolving credit facility of approximately $500 million for Vimpelcom Amsterdam b.v * Says also completed a separate committed revolving credit facility of about $475 million for ojsc vimpel-communications
* Beigene presents updated phase 1 data on btk inhibitor bgb-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma at the 14th international conference on malignant lymphoma