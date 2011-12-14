Dec 14 T-Mobile USA: * T-Mobile brings Nokia lumia 710 to the U.S * T-Mobile - Nokia lumia 710 expected to be available at t-Mobile retail stores starting January 11 * T-Mobile - Nokia lumia 710 is expected to cost $49.99 after a $50 mail-in-rebate card, with a two-year service agreement

