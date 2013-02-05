BRIEF-GVK Power & Infrastructure approves sale of 10 pct stake in Bangalore International Airport
* Says approved sale of 10% of issued & paid up share capital in Bangalore International Airport to FIH Mauritius Investments
* Says approved sale of 10% of issued & paid up share capital in Bangalore International Airport to FIH Mauritius Investments
June 2 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 3 bids for 19.75 billion rupees ($306.37 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)