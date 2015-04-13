April 13 Lakshmi Vilas Bank: * Revision of interest rate on domestic term deposit w.e.f 14.04.2015 * Cuts interest rate on domestic term deposit with maturity period of 2 years & above & less than 3 years to 8.80 percent * Cuts interest rate on domestic term deposit with maturity period of 3 years & above & less than 5 years to 8.80 percent * Cuts interest rate on domestic term deposit with maturity period of 91-180 days to 8.10 percent from 8.25 percent Source text: Existing Revised Rates From 14.04.2015 % per % Per Annum Annum Maturity Regular Senior Maturity Regular Senior Period Citizen Period Citizen 15-29 5.50 5.50 15-29 5.50 5.50 days days 30-45 6.00 6.00 30-45 6.00 6.00 days days 46-90 7.00 7.00 46-90 7.00 7.00 days days 91-180 8.25 8.25 91-180 8.10 8.10 days days 181-270 8.50 8.50 181-270 8.50 8.50 days days 271-364 8.75 8.75 271-364 8.75 8.75 Days Days 1 year to 8.80 9.30 1 year and 8.80 9.30 less than 2 years above & less than 2 years 2 years and 8.90 9.40 2 8.80 9.30 above & years and above less than 3 & years less than 3 years 3 years and 8.90 9.40 3 8.80 9.30 above & years and above less than 5 & years less than 5 years 5 years and 8.75 9.25 5 years and 8.75 9.25 above above (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)