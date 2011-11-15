MUMBAI, Nov 15 Three months ended Sept 30

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net Loss 4.69 vs 2.31

Income from Ops 15.28 vs 13.83

Results are standalone.

NOTe: Kingfisher Airlines is India's second largest private airline. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)