SYDNEY Feb 15 Australia's Westfield Group said on Wednesday that it had formed a $4.8 billion joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) over 12 assets in the United States.

The company also announced the sale of its interest in 3 non-core shopping centres in the United Kingdom for A$240 million ($256 million).

Westfield, the world's second largest shopping mall owner by market cap, also said it would plan to start an on-market buy back of securities for up to 10 percent of its issued capital.

Westfield's funds from operations (FFO) for 2011, an industry measure of core operating profits, came in at A$1.49 billion, in line with an average FFO estimate of A$1.48 billion by five analysts.

For 2012, Westfield expects about 68 per share of FFO, compared with its 2011 result of 64.8 cents per share.