(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We believe that Russian Foreign Economic Industrial Bank (Vneshprombank) has a strong liquidity position and only moderate refinancing needs. -- We anticipate that the bank will maintain its large liquidity cushion, which we think is sufficient to meet the bank's obligations over the next one to two years. -- We are therefore raising our short-term counterparty credit rating on Vneshprombank to 'B' from 'C', and affirming our 'B' long-term credit and 'ruA-' national scale ratings on the bank. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will gradually strengthen its business position by expanding its branch network and attracting more corporate clients, while maintaining capital adequacy and liquidity at least at current levels. Rating Action On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term counterparty credit rating on Russian Foreign Economic Industrial Bank (Vneshprombank) to 'B' from 'C'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' long-term counterparty credit and 'ruA-' Russia national scale ratings on the bank. The outlook is stable. Rationale The raising of the short-term rating reflects our assessment of Vneshprombank's liquidity position as "strong" under our criteria, and assumes that the bank will make no substantial changes to its conservative liquidity management in 2013. We believe that the bank has stronger liquidity ratios and market indicators than most of its other rated domestic peers. Vneshprombank is a midsize Russian bank with total assets of Russian ruble (RUB) 113 billion as of Dec. 1, 2012 (under Russian accounting standards). Vneshprombank primarily focuses on corporate banking and has high revenue and funding concentrations on a limited number of large corporate clients. The largest depositor accounted for 23% of total deposits at Dec. 1, 2012. Moreover, as of the same date, 16% of total liabilities were demand deposits. This renders the bank vulnerable to the potential unexpected loss of a single corporate depositor. However, in our view, these risks are mitigated to a significant extent by the bank's sizable liquidity cushion and track record of efficient liquidity management. Cash and money market instruments--mostly in accounts with large foreign banks--made up almost 30% of total assets at Dec. 1, 2012, which is large and significantly above peers. Besides, the bank grants mostly working capital short-term loans, which we note leads to higher asset turnover and better predictability of loan payouts. We anticipate that the bank will maintain its ample liquidity cushion in 2013, which will limit refinancing risks. We consider the bank's funding profile to be "average" under our criteria. Our view balances the aforementioned depositor concentrations against a low loan-to-deposit ratio of 76% on Dec. 1, 2012, and limited use of wholesale debt (11% of total assets). Vneshprombank redeemed a RUB1.5 billion bond in November 2012 and successfully placed a five-year bond for the same amount in December 2012. Funding from the Russian Central Bank accounted for a nominal 2.5% of total assets as of Dec. 1, 2012, and was fully covered by the funds held in the corresponding Central Bank account. In addition to our assessments of Vneshprombank's "strong" liquidity and "average" funding, our ratings reflect our 'bb' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Russia, the bank's "weak" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, and "moderate" risk position, as our criteria define these terms. We assess the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'b'. Outlook The stable outlook on Vneshprombank reflects our expectation that the bank will gradually strengthen its business position by expanding its branch network and attracting more corporate clients, while maintaining capital adequacy and liquidity at least at current levels. We could raise the ratings if continuing business expansion and diversification is supported by internal capital generation or additional capital from the shareholders, and if the bank maintains its current asset quality and diversifies its sources of funding. We could lower the ratings if capital adequacy erodes, causing the risk-adjusted capital ratio before adjustments to fall to less than 5.0%, if rapid growth triggers additional asset risks, or if the bank's funding and liquidity deteriorates. However, we do not assume these developments in our base-case scenario. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/B SACP b Anchor bb Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and strong (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)