Overview
-- We are affirming the 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term unsolicited
sovereign credit ratings on The Netherlands.
-- The outlook on the long-term rating is negative.
Rating Action
On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the
State of The Netherlands. The outlook on the long-term rating remains
negative.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our view of The Netherlands' prosperous, diversified, and
competitive economy, visible in its strong net external position and high per
capita GDP. The ratings also reflect our view of its long track record of
prudent and flexible macroeconomic policy.
We consider the Dutch economy to be highly competitive and productive, with
GDP per capita of $47,000 (EUR36,900) in 2012, and, despite rising layoffs since
2011, one of the lowest unemployment levels in the EU, at 5.6%. The Dutch
economy is also an open one, with exports of goods and services accounting for
85% of GDP in 2012. Competitiveness of the Dutch economy is supported by a
highly productive workforce and well-developed physical infrastructure. Driven
by healthy trade surpluses, we expect the Dutch current account surplus to
average just under 9% of GDP between 2012-2015. Strong current account
surpluses have led to the accumulation of significant external assets in the
private sector (in particular, in the form of assets of pension funds and
insurance companies). We estimate that The Netherlands' net internal
investment position will reach a positive 40% of GDP in 2012. We expect
general government net debt to continue to rise gradually to reach 66% of GDP,
from 62% in 2012, as fiscal deficits remain close to 3% and economic growth
remains sluggish at an average of less than 1% per year in 2013-2015, in our
view.
As a result of the general elections on Sept. 12, 2012, the centre-right VVD
party of Prime Minister Mark Rutte emerged as the strongest party, closely
followed by the Labor Party. On November 5, the two parties formed a majority
coalition. The government's multiyear fiscal package is targeting budget
savings of EUR16 billion (2.6% of GDP) by 2017, mainly by reducing healthcare
spending, which should lower the fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP in 2013 from 3.7%
in 2012.
We believe the risks of fiscal slippage could rise substantially should this
year's economic growth fall significantly below our current assumption of
0.3%. Despite significant pension and insurance savings, in gross terms Dutch
households are highly indebted, which in our view makes them vulnerable to
valuation and liquidity risk. The continuing decline in house prices and the
uncertain external environment are pushing up precautionary savings, hence
weighing on domestic consumer demand. As in much of the European Economic and
Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone), net exports continue to be the sole positive
contributor to GDP performance. In our view, the final fiscal outcome will be
contingent on overall growth in the highly open Dutch economy, which is highly
exposed to its eurozone partners via trade and financial channels and is
therefore vulnerable to potentially sizable exogenous shocks (see "The
Eurozone Enters An Uncertain 2013 As The New Recession Drags On," published on
Dec. 13, 2012). Furthermore, in our opinion the political response to fiscal
slippages may be complicated by a significant decline in government popularity
among the population since the elections, as suggested by recent opinion
polls.
We estimate external debt, net of liquid external assets (narrow net external
debt), at 150% of current account receipts (CARs) in 2012, which primarily
reflects the relatively high level of external leverage in the banking sector.
The amount of bank debt maturing over the next year remains large, with about
50% of total banking system external debt classified as short term. At the
same time, however, the Dutch central bank's Target 2 surplus with the
European Central Bank, while down from its peak in summer 2012, remains high
at EUR119 billion (19% of GDP) at end-November 2012, suggesting domestic banks
have repatriated funds to bolster their liquidity. Compared with most of their
eurozone peers, we consider that Dutch banks appear to have maintained better
access to external funding during the crisis. That said, we see increasing
domestic risks for the banking sector, as reflected in our revision of the
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for The Netherlands on Nov.
16, 2012, to group '3' from group '2' (see "Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment: The Netherlands"). We expect ongoing pressure on the private
sector as a result of the continued price correction in the Dutch property
market, dampening consumer confidence, the recessionary conditions in the
eurozone, and measures to reduce the budget deficit. However, the overall
impact should, in our view, be relatively limited.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that there could be a more negative
macroeconomic scenario, connected to possible pressures on the Dutch financial
sector and the broader Dutch economy caused by the potential for a sharper
than currently projected decline in domestic demand and a weakening external
environment.
We could lower the ratings if we see that public finances deviate
significantly from the consolidation path over 2013-2015. This could occur if
there is a prolonged and more severe decline in economic activity than we
currently envisage, or if political commitment to a gradual stabilization of
public debt levels were to weaken. A need for the government to provide
material capital support to banks or any other crystallization of contingent
liabilities exceeding 10% of GDP could place pressure on the ratings.
Alternatively, if we see a significant worsening of Dutch banks' external
position or difficulties in their refinancing maturing debt, we could lower
The Netherlands' external score, which might also lead to lowered ratings.
Conversely, the ratings could stabilize at this level if we see that sustained
external pressures within the eurozone and the domestic housing price
correction do not significantly depress growth and fiscal performance in The
Netherlands, enabling it to continue to consolidate public finances and
preserve its traditionally strong external position.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Netherlands (The) (State of) (Unsolicited Ratings)
Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
Local Currency AAA
Netherlands (The) (State of) (Unsolicited Ratings)
Senior Unsecured AAA
Short-Term Debt A-1+
Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V.
Commercial Paper* A-1+
*Guaranteed by Netherlands (The) (State of) (Unsolicited Ratings).