(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The ratings on Luxembourg reflect our view of its wealthy economy with a strong government balance sheet and sizable external surpluses. -- We now expect that Luxembourg's core rating strengths should be sufficient to offset any downside pressure on growth performance and believe that risks to Luxembourg's economy and policymaking environment related to the eurozone crisis will remain contained. -- We also believe that Luxembourg's financial services industry should be resilient to potential regulatory change. -- We are therefore revising the outlook on the long-term rating on Luxembourg to stable from negative and affirming the 'AAA/A-1+' sovereign credit ratings. Rating Action On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on the long-term rating on the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term sovereign credit ratings. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that Luxembourg's strong government balance sheet, wealthy population, and stable political environment are sufficient to outweigh risks to its economy. The ratings on Luxembourg reflect our view of the following strengths: -- High wealth levels, with GDP per capita (including sizable value-added of cross-border commuters) likely to exceed a forecast $100,000 (EUR86,000) in 2013--among the highest of all rated sovereigns. -- A stable, predictable, and transparent political environment with demonstrated control over its public finances. -- A strong government balance sheet, with net general government assets estimated at 17% of GDP in 2013. In our opinion, Luxembourg's strong credit fundamentals should support the economy in the face of low external demand and any competitive challenges to its international financial services sector. Luxembourg's stable political environment has enabled it to retain a very strong government balance sheet, supported by revenues from its large financial sector, which we understand have accounted for a quarter of general government revenues on average between 2005 and 2011. Consequently, the projected general government net asset position for 2013 is 17% of GDP, and gross public debt just below 25% of GDP. We believe that Luxembourg's very strong government balance sheet provides a strong buffer against any external stress emanating from the rest of Europe. Part of Luxembourg's wealth and resilience derives from the growth and diversification of its financial activities. Almost EUR2.3 trillion of assets are managed in Luxembourg and the country has the main listed exchange for the European corporate bond market. Furthermore, with assets of nearly EUR800 billion, its banking system clears a significant amount of parent-subsidiary transactions, predominantly from German and French groups. Due to the prevalence of subsidiaries or branches of foreign banks, we classify Luxembourg's contingent liabilities, according to our methodology, as "limited". We note that Luxembourg's well-established financial sector, which accounts for approximately 35% of GDP, is undergoing structural change as a result of the ongoing institutional reform in the eurozone. In our view, pressures on financial sector profitability have depressed Luxembourg's growth performance since the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008. Nevertheless, we believe that Luxembourg should benefit from sufficient fiscal flexibility to adapt to Europe-wide measures such as a Financial Transactions Tax or a Combined Consolidated Corporate Tax Base, should they be implemented. Similarly, the competitive advantages of Luxembourg's central location, its highly skilled workforce, and strong regulatory reputation will, in our opinion, allow Luxembourg to retain an important role in Europe's financial markets. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Luxembourg's strong government balance sheet, wealthy population, and stable political environment should be sufficient to outweigh risks to its economy. The ratings could come under pressure if the regulatory risks to Luxembourg's financial services sector turn out to be more significant than we currently assume or if--contrary to our expectations--contingent fiscal risks rise and crystallize, materially altering its debt profile. Sustained sub-par growth performance would likely follow and could put renewed downward pressure on the rating. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Related Criteria -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 Related Research -- The Eurozone Debt Crisis: 2013 Could Be A Watershed Year, Jan. 9, 2013 -- Global Metals And Mining Sector Could Have It Tough In 2013, Jan. 7, 2013 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Luxembourg, Dec. 27, 2012 -- Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of), July 5, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of) Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+ AAA/Negative/A-1+ Ratings Affirmed Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of) Certificate Of Deposit Local Currency A-1+ Transfer & Convertibility Assessment Local Currency AAA Senior Unsecured AAA (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)