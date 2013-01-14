(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The ratings on the Republic of Finland reflect our view of its
prosperity and net external creditor position.
-- We believe that risks to the Finnish economy and policymaking
environment related to the eurozone crisis will remain contained.
-- We also expect the Finnish government to remain committed to prudent
macroeconomic policies.
-- As a result, we are revising the outlook on the long-term rating on
Finland to stable from negative and affirming the 'AAA/A-1+' sovereign credit
ratings.
Rating Action
On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
the long-term rating on the Republic of Finland to stable from negative. At
the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term sovereign
credit ratings.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the risks to Finland's financial,
economic, and policymaking environment emanating from the eurozone crisis have
remained contained and we expect that this will continue to be the case
throughout 2013. Against this backdrop, the Finnish government appears
committed to pursuing strong fiscal and structural policies that should enable
the economy to grow above 1% in the medium term. In our opinion, policymaking
in Finland remains prudent, transparent, and consensus-based.
The ratings on Finland reflect our view of its wealthy economy, with a per
capita income estimated at $47,000 in 2013, and the government's prudent
fiscal policy record, both of which have supported high levels of prosperity
and one of the strongest general government balance sheets among members of
the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The ratings also
reflect our view of Finland's net external asset position--the consequence of
two decades of current account surpluses which ended in 2011.
These strengths are somewhat tempered by our view of the Finnish economy's
vulnerability to weak external demand from its key markets and, as a member of
European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone), its limited monetary
flexibility, to some extent restricting its available policy tools; and
Finland's worsening demographic trend and labor supply constraints, which in
our opinion will strain government finances and growth prospects over time.
We estimate Finland's general government deficit to stand at 2.2% in 2012, an
improvement on our earlier expectations. We expect revenue- and
expenditure-side measures adopted by the government to lead to a slow but
steady consolidation to a deficit of 1.3% by 2015. As a consequence, we expect
net general government debt to remain below 20% of GDP through 2015, while
gross general government debt will peak at 57% of GDP. In accordance with our
methodology, we classify the government's contingent liabilities as "limited".
The prospects for growth in Finland and the eurozone may remain weak over 2012
and 2013, in our opinion. We expect Finnish real GDP growth to remain sluggish
at 0.5% in 2013, after stagnating in 2012. We believe that the
well-capitalized banking system will remain supportive of growth and we expect
a broad-based recovery in 2014 and 2015 to 1.5%-2% output expansion. We
anticipate that the small current account deficit (1.5% of GDP in 2012) will
gradually narrow toward balance in 2015.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of the low likelihood of a rating change
in light of Finland's high level of prosperity, strong government and external
balance sheets, and broad-based commitment to prudent fiscal and structural
policies.
We could lower the rating if, contrary to our expectations, the long-term
growth potential of the economy worsens and structural imbalances, such as the
impact of deteriorating demographics and sectoral change within the economy,
are not adequately addressed through reforms.
Related Criteria And Research
Related Criteria
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
-- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May
18, 2009
Related Research
-- The Eurozone Debt Crisis: 2013 Could Be A Watershed Year, Jan. 9, 2013
-- Un-Finnished Business: Assessing Finland's Growth Prospects, Sept. 20,
2012
-- Finland (Republic of), June 14, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Finland (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+ AAA/Negative/A-1+
Ratings Affirmed
Finland (Republic of)
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
Local Currency AAA
Finland (Republic of)
Senior Unsecured AAA
Short-Term Debt A-1+
Finnvera PLC
Senior Unsecured* AAA
*Guaranteed by Finland (Republic of).
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)