Jan 14 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its preliminary 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating
(CCR) to France-based clinical laboratory operator Cerba
European Lab SAS (Cerba). The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B+' issue
rating to Cerba's EUR355 million senior secured notes due 2020.
The preliminary recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating
our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
The final ratings will be subject to the successful closing
of the proposed issuance and will depend on our receipt and
satisfactory review of all final transaction documentation.
Accordingly, the preliminary ratings should not be construed as
evidence of the final ratings. If the final debt amounts and the
terms of the final documentation depart from the materials we
have already reviewed, or if we do not receive the final
documentation within what we consider to be a reasonable time
frame, we reserve the right to withdraw or revise our ratings.
Rationale
The ratings on Cerba reflect our view of the company's
relatively aggressive capital structure through its ownership by
private equity group PAI Partners.
We assess Cerba's financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged" under our criteria. Cerba is raising EUR355 million
of notes to refinance its bank debt. Based on the proposed
capital structure after the refinancing, we estimate that
Cerba's Standard & Poor's-adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio will
be about 10x by Dec. 31, 2013. Our estimate includes financial
debt of EUR404 million and about EUR398 million in the form of
preference shares, convertible bonds, and other debt-like
instruments such as shareholder loans.
Although we view these latter instruments as debt-like, we
recognize their cash-preserving function. Excluding these
debt-like instruments, Cerba's financial risk profile would be
more in line with an "agressive" assessment as our criteria
define the term, with debt to EBITDA of between 4.5x and 4.7x by
Dec. 31, 2013. Due to Cerba's long-dated debt maturity profile
and acquisitive strategy, any future improvement in leverage is
likely to result from higher profitability rather than from any
reduction in debt, thereby leading to a relatively high cost of
funding. This could, in our view, potentially compromise Cerba's
operating flexibility.
We estimate that Cerba will achieve adjusted EBITDA of about
EUR84 million in 2013. This will cover by 2.6x annual cash
interest payments of about EUR32 million, supported by positive
free operating cash flow (FOCF), which is in line with what we
consider commensurate with the current rating.
We assess Cerba's business risk profile as "fair" under our
criteria. We base our view on Cerba's position as a leading
operator of clinical laboratory testing services in France,
Belgium, and Luxembourg.
We view Cerba's revenue diversification and its growing size
as an advantage in the fragmented, highly regulated, and
price-competitive environment. This enables the company to
exploit cost advantages through common procurement and overhead
optimization. These benefits are reflected in comparatively high
operating margins. We estimate that EBITDA margins will remain
in the low- to mid-twenties, which compares favorably with the
margins of the company's larger international peers.
Cerba's business risk profile is further supported by what
we view as favorable underlying trends and the characteristics
of the clinical laboratory services industry. Chief among these
characteristics is the atomistic supply-and-demand structure,
involving a multitude of individual orders and transactions with
no dependence on one large customer or contracts. As customers
are mainly individual patients undergoing diagnostic tests,
payment risk is virtually nonexistent since most bills are
settled by public and private health insurance or hospitals. In
addition, factors such as aging populations, increasingly
unhealthy lifestyles that are accompanied by prevalent diseases
such as diabetes and cancer, and the increasing demand for
precise diagnostics and early detection will in our view
continue to drive volumes.
These strengths are partially offset, in our opinion, by
Cerba's still-relatively-modest size, with annual revenues on a
pro forma basis of about EUR322 million in 2011. This compares
with the value of the French clinical laboratories diagnostic
services market of about EUR7.3 billion. Cerba's market share is
still somewhat low in the routine segment of the French clinical
laboratories diagnostic services market. Furthermore, it will
take time to expand this share significantly, given the small
size of the company's acquisitions. A
t the same time, we consider Cerba's acquisitive business
model as the main weakness of its business risk profile. In
addition, the clinical laboratories diagnostic services industry
lacks barriers to entry, and Cerba's business model is
susceptible to market entry by much larger players. This creates
risks of margin erosion or escalating purchase prices of
takeover targets, and could lead to greater competition.
Furthermore, as European governments seek to meet budgetary
constraints, the clinical laboratory segment is becoming subject
to stricter regulation and increasing pricing pressure. As such,
Cerba is likely to be confronted with the challenge of adapting
its cost structures to the more regulated and subsequently more
expensive operating environment, and to lower selling prices.
While a consolidator such as Cerba is, in our view, in a better
position to absorb pricing pressure than smaller laboratories,
increasing exposure to regulatory actions is highly likely.
Apart from price regulation, we believe a further challenge
could come from limits on reimbursement for diagnostic tests.
This could mean greater out-of-pocket contributions from
patients and consequently a lower demand for standard tests.
We anticipate continued strong double-digit sales growth in
2012 and 2013, owing to management's planned pace of
acquisitions. Without external growth, we believe that
underlying revenue growth will be in the low single digits. We
believe that operating margins will continue to improve slightly
on a pro forma basis, assuming a swift integration of acquired
units.
Liquidity
We assess Cerba's liquidity as "adequate" under our
criteria. (See "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28,
2011.)
We estimate that liquidity sources (including cash, funds
from operations, and the available credit facilities) should
exceed uses over the next 12 months by more than 1.2x. Even if
EBITDA were to decline by 15%-20%, we believe that net sources
would remain positive.
Our assessment takes into account the following factors:
-- The debt is in the form of senior secured notes of EUR355
million due 2020.
-- We believe Cerba should be able to generate free
operating cash flow of at least EUR20 million per year, after
covering estimated capital spending of about GBP10 million-GBP13
million per year.
-- We understand that an additional source of liquidity
under the proposed capital structure will be a super senior
revolving credit facility (RCF, not rated) of EUR50 million.
-- We believe Cerba will be able to maintain adequate
covenant headroom under the RCF's financial covenants (with
leverage in the tightest period of 5x maximum).
-- We do not anticipate any cash dividends or returns to
shareholders as stipulated under the conditions of the credit
facilities.
Recovery analysis
The preliminary issue rating on the EUR355 million senior
secured notes to be issued by Cerba is 'B+', in line with the
CCR. The recovery rating on the notes due 2020 is '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the
event of a payment default.
The issue and recovery ratings on the senior secured notes
are constrained by the relative weak security package consisting
of share pledges, bank accounts, and intercompany receivables;
and Cerba's incorporation in France, a jurisdiction that we view
as relatively unfavorable for senior secured lenders. The
recovery rating on the notes is also limited by their
subordination to the RCF, which would rank ahead of the notes on
enforcement of the collateral according to the intercreditor
agreement. Supporting the ratings are our going-concern analysis
in an event of default, based on Cerba's good market positions
in France and Benelux, its specialized business, and resilient
underlying market environment. The relatively simple debt
structure and the good guarantor's package further support the
ratings.
To calculate recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. We
believe that a default would most likely be triggered by an
unfavorable regulatory regime and a fragmented and competitive
environment. In addition, we consider that lower-than-expected
EBITDA growth from acquisitions as a result of a weakening
trading environment could also contribute to a decline in the
company's profitability. Under our hypothetical default
scenario, we forecast a default in 2016, at which point EBITDA
would have declined to about EUR50 million. We value the
business using a fixed-charge approach, with a 5.5x stressed
EBITDA multiple.
From the gross enterprise value of about EUR275 million, we
deduct priority obligations comprising enforcement costs,
leases, the factoring facility, and other debt remaining at
subsidiaries. On this basis, we arrive at a residual amount of
about EUR218 million available for the super senior RCF and a
residual amount of about EUR165 million for the EUR370 million
of senior secured notes outstanding (including six months of
prepetition interest). This results in recovery prospects at the
high end of the 30%-50% range for the senior secured
bondholders.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that despite the
potentially negative effects of European public spending cuts on
health care, Cerba will sustain positive underlying revenue
growth of at least low single digits while successfully
integrating new acquisitions and at least maintaining its
operating performance momentum.
We would view adjusted EBITDA cash interest coverage of 2.5x
at all times and positive FOCF generation as commensurate with
the 'B+' rating. We could take a negative rating action if
adjusted EBITDA interest coverage drops below 2.5x, or if Cerba
is not able to generate positive FOCF. This would most likely
occur if operating margins deteriorate due to an inability to
profitably integrate newly acquired operations.
A positive rating movement is unlikely over the next two
years, in our view, due to Cerba's already high adjusted
leverage. However, we would likely take a positive rating action
if the company sustains adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 5x.
Ratings List
New Rating
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Cerba European Lab SAS
Corporate Credit Rating B+ (prelim)/Stable/--
Senior Secured Debt B+ (prelim)
Recovery Rating 4 (prelim)