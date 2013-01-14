Jan 14 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA'
rating assigned to the following note issued by Nexpoint Credit
Strategies Fund, a leveraged multi-strategy credit
closed-end fund advised by Nexpoint Advisors, LP (Nexpoint):
--$120,000,000 of floating-rate series A secured notes due
April 16, 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows Fitch's review of NHF and reflects:
--Sufficient asset coverage relative to Fitch's published
criteria;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory
de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's
operations;
--The capabilities of Nexpoint Advisors, LP as the
investment advisor.
Fitch's ratings on the notes speak only to timely repayment
of interest and principal in accordance with the governing
documents and not to potential liquidity in the secondary
market.
In addition to the outstanding notes, NHF has a $125 million
revolving credit facility with State Street Bank and Trust
Company. The notes are secured pari passu with the credit
facility. The State Street facility expires on Nov. 30, 2013 and
is renewable on a yearly basis, subject to certain conditions.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Jan. 4, 2013, the fund's asset coverage ratios, as
calculated in accordance with the Fitch total and net
overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC tests) per the 'AAA'
rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria, were
in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage amount
deemed consistent with an 'AAA' rating. These tests serve as
minimum asset coverage covenants required by the fund's
governing documents.
Additionally, the fund's asset coverage ratio for debt, as
calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940
('40 Act), was in excess of 300%, which is also a minimum asset
coverage required by the fund's governing documents.
The notes' asset coverage relative to the assigned rating
and the '40 Act tests did erode over the previous three months.
This resulted from large drawdowns on the credit facility that
increased leverage and proceeds were invested in asset types
that reduced asset coverage as calculated consistent with
Fitch's 'AAA' rating criteria. Additionally, Fitch has observed
some apparent deficiencies in NHF's operational controls that
resulted in delayed or erroneous reporting of asset coverage to
Fitch. NHF has taken steps to address these apparent
deficiencies and NHF plans to reduce leverage over the coming
weeks by retiring some of the credit facility. Fitch will
continue to closely monitor overall leverage, the level of asset
coverage cushion available for the rated notes and the
timeliness and accuracy of NHF's reporting. Negative rating
action may be warranted if the fund fails to achieve stated
leverage/asset coverage targets and/or reporting to Fitch fails
to be provided in a timely, accurate manner.
FUND PROFILE
Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund fund is a non-diversified,
closed-end management investment company, registered under the
Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, that commenced
investment operations in June 2006. The fund's primary
investment objectives are to provide both current income and
capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by
investing primarily in secured and unsecured floating- and
fixed-rate loans, bonds and other debt obligations, debt
obligations of stressed, distressed and bankrupt issuers,
structured products, including but not limited to,
mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities,
collateralized debt obligations and pharmaceutical royalty
payment bonds.
As of Jan. 4, 2013, NHF's portfolio was composed primarily
of equities (32%), leveraged loans (30%), high yield corporate
bonds (24%), common equity securities (19%), and CLO mezzanine
securities (12%). From an industry diversification perspective,
HCF's largest concentration was in broadcasting, media & cable,
at approximately 16% of total fund assets. Also as of Jan 4,
2013 the market value of total portfolio assets under management
was approximately $692.4 million.
FUND ADVISOR
Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. (Nexpoint) is the fund's investment
adviser, responsible for implementing and administering NHF's
investment strategy. As of June 15, 2012, Nexpoint managed
approximately $606 million.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Further asset coverage declines from additional increases in
leverage or declines in portfolio market value may result in
Fitch downgrading the ratings assigned to the senior notes.
Decreases portfolio credit quality or market risk of the fund,
may also result in negative rating action. A material adverse
deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could
cause ratings to be lowered by Fitch.