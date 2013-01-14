Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following action on Banning Unified
School District, California (the district):
--$10.9 million general obligation (GO) bonds (election of 2002) series A and B
affirmed at 'A+';
--$36.6 million GO bonds (election of 2006) series A and B affirmed at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied on all property
subject to taxation in the district.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
WEAK FINANCIAL POSITION: Substantial and ongoing revenue declines have weakened
the district's finances and outpaced efforts to reduce expenses. The Negative
Outlook reflects the potential for further deterioration of the district's
financial position if it is unable to restore structural balance.
CHALLENGED ECONOMY: The district continues to suffer from high unemployment
levels and a weak housing market. Most economic indicators have improved in the
past year but remain well below pre-recession peaks.
STEPS TOWARDS FISCAL RECOVERY: The district has recently developed a fiscal
recovery plan intended to strengthen its finances and prevent further declines
in reserve levels. Fitch views the creation of this plan as a credit positive,
but many of its key components will not be implemented until the 2013-14 school
year.
REDUCED RISKS FROM STATE DISTRESS: The November 2012 approval of Proposition 30
by California voters (increasing income and sales taxes temporarily to fund
education) removes the threat of mid-year funding cuts for the district. In
addition, improved state finances appear likely to boost school funding in
fiscal 2014 and help restore revenues that were deferred during the recent
recession.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Ongoing deficits that reduce fund balance below state-required levels would
increase downward pressure on the rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
Located in western Riverside County, 80 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, the
district encompasses 300 square miles, including the City of Banning and
portions of unincorporated Riverside County, including the Morongo Indian
Reservation; the population is estimated at 34,000 residents. The district
operates eight schools with total enrollment of approximately 5,000 students.
CONTINUED ECONOMIC WEAKNESS
The Banning economy has been slow to recover from the recent recession as
employment and housing markets remain weak. Job growth has been steady since
late 2009, but employment levels remain well below pre-recession peaks.
Unemployment rates were elevated at 13.7% as of September 2012, a noted
improvement from the September 2011 rate of 15.9%, but continue to exceed state
and national averages by large margins. Wealth and income indicators for the
district are below average at approximately 65% to 80% of state and national
levels, respectively.
The local housing market has shown signs of recovery recently, with a 5.5%
year-over-year increase in home values as of November 2012. Such gains follow
declines of more than 50% in home values countywide during the recent recession.
Taxable assessed values (TAV) for the district have dropped nearly 20% during
this period and have yet to resume growth. The top 10 taxpayers in the district
account for 21% of TAV, a moderate level of concentration, but include a diverse
mix of industrial and commercial properties.
The district's economic challenges have also contributed to several consecutive
years of enrollment declines, as families leave the district in search of better
employment opportunities; students also reportedly have left to attend high
school in a neighboring district that offers more extracurricular activities.
Since most school revenues in California are allocated on a per-pupil basis,
reduced enrollment has a direct impact on the district's finances. Enrollment
levels appear to have stabilized in the current school year but remain at risk
of further declines.
FISCAL RECOVERY PLAN SEEKS TO STEM DEFICITS
Declining state revenues have resulted in three consecutive years of deficits
for the district, which has been unsuccessful in reducing expenditures to match
decreased funding levels. Unrestricted general fund balance fell to 4.1% of
spending at the end of fiscal 2012 and district management projects a further
decline to 3.1% in 2013, which Fitch considers likely in the face of continued
structural imbalance.
Projections of ongoing deficits for fiscals 2014 and 2015 have prompted
increased oversight of the district from the Riverside County Office of
Education, including the development of a fiscal recovery plan. The chief
component of this plan involves the repurposing of an existing elementary school
to serve special education students and other student programs, allowing the
district to reduce its expenditures for such services. The district is also
seeking savings from personnel reductions and labor concessions to help balance
its budget for the 2013-14 school year.
REDUCED RISKS FROM STATE DISTRESS
The district's efforts to achieve fiscal recovery will be aided by recent
improvements in state funding prospects. The passage of Proposition 30 by state
voters in November 2012 removes the threat of new cuts in the current fiscal
year, and increased funding levels under Proposition 98 appear likely for fiscal
2014 and beyond. District finances will continue to be challenged despite these
improvements, but risks related to the state's finances appear greatly reduced
as compared to one year ago.
MODERATE DEBT WITH SLOW AMORTIZATION
Direct and overlapping debt levels for the district are moderate at 4.5% of TAV
and amortization is below average with 27% of outstanding debt retired in 10
years. The district retains $2 million in proceeds from its 2006 issuance which
are available to address immediate capital needs, but longer-term plans for
construction of a new middle school and improvement of athletic facilities are
constrained by tax rate limits applicable to new debt.
The district participates in two state-sponsored employee pension plans and is
likely to face increased contribution rates over the next several years to
offset recent investment losses. OPEB costs are funded on a pay-as-you-go-basis,
resulting in a growing liability for these commitments.