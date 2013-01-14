Overview
-- Penson Worldwide Inc. has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy under
Chapter 11.
-- Penson, a provider of clearing and execution services to the
securities industry, has faced weak operating cash flow and debt service
capacity.
-- We are lowering our ratings on Penson, including the issuer credit
rating, to 'D' from 'CC'.
Rating Action
On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issuer credit
rating on Penson Worldwide Inc. to 'D' from 'CC'. We also lowered our rating
on Penson's $200 million senior secured second-lien notes to 'D' from 'CC'.
Rationale
The downgrade follows Penson's voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the
U.S. on Jan. 11. We believe Penson filed for bankruptcy because its weak
operating cash flow constrained its debt service and financial capacity.
Over the past year, management attempted to restructure its debt and
operations, including the sale or transfer of most of its operating
businesses. In May 2012, Penson transferred the operations, clearing
contracts, and most of the net assets of its main business, U.S. securities
clearing, to Apex Clearing in exchange for a 94% ownership stake in Apex's
holding company.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Penson Worldwide Inc.
Issuer Credit Rating D/-- CC/Negative/--
Senior Secured D CC