Jan 15 - Fitch believes California's proposed budget, which would increase
state allocations to University of California (UC) and California State
University (CSU) by $125 million, will provide some funding stability following
several years of declining appropriations. The state expects the additional
funding to improve course offerings and graduation rates at those systems and
eliminate the need for UC or CSU to raise tuition and fees in academic year
2013-2014, the second year of flat second student charges. This budget
allocation is in addition to the $125 million both universities will receive in
fiscal 2014 for not raising tuition in the 2012-2013 academic year.
The budget, proposed by Governor Brown on Jan. 10, also references shifting
appropriations allocated for debt service costs on certain state GO, lease
revenue bonds to the university systems' budgets, and tightening control of the
systems' capital spending.
Fitch will review the final budget once adopted to determine the impact these
budget proposals will have on UC (general revenue bonds rated 'AA+' with a
Stable Rating Outlook by Fitch). It is important to note that UC's broad
discretion, including over tuition and fee increases, remains an important
source of fiscal flexibility and that just 9% of UC's fiscal 2012 operating
revenues were derived from state appropriations.