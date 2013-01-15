Jan 15 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to $2.2 billion of the
following New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) school facilities
construction refunding bonds and notes:
--Approximately $380.5 million 2013 series I (SIFMA Index Notes);
--Approximately $1.612 billion 2013 series NN bonds;
--Approximately $206.7 million 2013 series OO bonds (Federally Taxable).
The 2013 series I notes will bear interest at a floating rate based on a fixed
spread, established at pricing, to the SIFMA Index. The bonds and notes are
expected to sell via negotiation on Jan. 23, 2013.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$9 billion outstanding NJEDA state appropriation-backed obligations at 'A+';
--$2.38 billion outstanding state general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AA-';
--$1 billion garden state preservation trust bonds at 'AA-';
--The 'A+' ratings on other state appropriation-backed debt and related debt as
detailed at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are special, limited obligations of NJEDA; debt service is paid under
a state contract between the state treasurer and the authority subject to annual
legislative appropriation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
APPROPRIATION OBLIGATION OF THE STATE: State contract payments provide for debt
service; payments must be appropriated annually by the State Legislature,
resulting in a rating one notch below the state's 'AA-' GO bond rating.
DEBT AND UNFUNDED LIABILITIES ARE CONSIDERABLE: Debt levels have increased over
the past decade or so due to the issuance of pension bonds, deficit bonds, and
for transportation and court-ordered school capital needs. Outstanding debt
obligations are compounded by significant and growing funding needs for the
state's unfunded pension and employee benefit liabilities.
CONTINUED PENSION LIABILITY WEAKENING: Despite recent, significant action to
contain future growth in the state's accumulated pension liability, continued
funding level deterioration is projected through the medium term as full funding
of the actuarially required contributions is several years off resulting in
sizeable planned increases in annual contributions.
WEALTHY ECONOMY WITH SLOW RECOVERY: New Jersey benefits from a wealthy populace
and a broad and diverse economy. The state's economic performance continues to
lag the nation in recovery from the recent recession. The unemployment rate
remains above national averages.
BUDGET REMAINS STRUCTURALLY IMBALANCED: Management has proactively responded to
past revenue weakness and growth in state spending has been contained.
Nevertheless, revenues through November continued to demonstrate the current
fiscal year's budget imbalance, which is expected to expand absent state action
to address both an overly optimistic revenue forecast and the financial impacts
of the hurricane. Full funding of annual pension obligations is several years
off. Reserve balances are expected to remain narrow, offering limited
flexibility to absorb unforeseen needs.
STRONG EXECUTIVE POWERS: The governor has strong powers to implement any
necessary expenditure reductions to balance the budget and the state has a
record of doing so.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
The 'AA-' GO rating and Stable Outlook assume that the state will act to
maintain budget balance in the current and coming fiscal years despite revenue
underperformance year-to-date and the effects of Hurricane Sandy. Fitch also
assumes that pension funding will continue to increase in line with the
established schedule. Any change in these assumptions could result in negative
rating pressure for the GO and related credits.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'A+' rating on the bonds and notes reflects New Jersey's ability to service
appropriation-backed debt. The bonds and notes are payable solely from state
contract payments between the state treasurer and the authority. The payments
are equal to debt service and are subject to annual legislative appropriation.
The state legislature initially authorized $8.6 billion of school bonds
primarily to meet capital requirements pursuant to the New Jersey Supreme Court
holding in Abbott versus Burke regarding the adequacy of school funding. In
2008, an additional $3.9 billion in school bonds was authorized to continue the
program. Over $9 billion, exclusive of refunding bonds, has been issued to date.
Proceeds from the current sale will refinance outstanding school facilities
construction bonds while reducing the program's exposure to variable rate and
derivative risks, and replace the remaining share of the program's variable-rate
debt with floating rate notes. The 2013 series I SIFMA index issue will have
hard serial maturities and there is no put risk or renewal risk to the NJEDA.
New Jersey's 'AA-' GO credit rating reflects its high wealth levels and broad
economy, offset by a high debt burden and a multitude of long-term spending
pressures, including continuing capital needs and significant unfunded pension
and employee benefits obligations. Despite passage of pension and benefits
reform legislation which will restrain future growth in the state's accumulated
liabilities, continued pension funding level deterioration is projected through
the medium term as full funding of the actuarially required contributions is
phased in over several years, resulting in sizeable, planned increases in annual
contributions. Fitch believes that meeting the requisite increases in pension
contributions will be challenging and is likely to conflict with other long-term
challenges, such as property tax relief, school funding, and infrastructure
needs.
Adding to the state's credit pressures is the overly optimistic revenue forecast
adopted with the fiscal 2013 budget, which began on July 1, 2012. The state
projected robust revenue growth in fiscal 2013 of $2.6 billion (9.1% above 2012
levels not inclusive of fund adjustments) reflecting projected personal income
tax (PIT) growth of 5.7%, sales tax growth of 4%, and an expected 26% increase
in corporate tax receipts. Actual receipts through November 2012 show receipts
for the first five months of the fiscal year running 5.6% below budget ($451
million). The underperformance is likely partly due to Hurricane Sandy, which
made landfall on October 29, 2012 although receipts through October ran 4.1%
below budget.
Significant unknowns include the impact on state PIT revenues of federal tax
rate changes related to the 'fiscal cliff,' as well as the extent and timing of
FEMA disaster relief. Fitch assumes the state will ultimately receive FEMA aid
at a level similar to hurricane relief offered during past disaster responses.
The governor's budget proposal for fiscal 2014, to be released next month, is
expected to include updated revenue estimates for fiscal 2013 and provide more
clarity on the state's current fiscal position and plans.
Budgeted appropriations for fiscal 2013 are approximately 4.5% above estimated
fiscal 2012 spending. Local education spending grows by $1.2 billion and the use
of one-time measures, inclusive of balance draws and expected debt
restructuring, is similar to the prior year at about 4% of budget, though this
figure excludes the statutorily reduced pension contribution appropriated at
two-sevenths of the actuarially required level for fiscal 2013.
At budget adoption, the state expected to close fiscal 2013 with an ending
balance of $648 million, about 2% of budgeted expenditures, an estimate that has
already been reduced from the downward adjustment to the ending fund balance in
fiscal 2012, to $447 million from an earlier-estimated $570 million. Fiscal 2012
had revenue growth of $426 million (1.5%) above fiscal 2011 levels and an ending
fund balance of $447 million that was a $426 million decrease from the opening
year balance of $873 million and lower than the $640 million that was
anticipated early in the fiscal year.
State employment growth during most of the last decade lagged the national
experience and while growth has returned following losses due to the recession,
the pace of expansion remains below the national average. The state recorded a
decline of 1.1% in non-farm employment levels in 2010, slightly higher than the
0.7% contraction seen nationally, and growth in 2011 was relatively flat to 2010
and below the 1.1% national growth rate. Year-over-year employment growth as of
November 2012 was 0.5% above prior year levels, below the 1.4% national growth
for the same period. State unemployment of 9.6% for November 2012 is above the
national level of 7.7% for the same month and largely reflects an increase in
the labor force rather than a loss of employment; the rate is up from 9.2% from
one year earlier. New Jersey's wealth levels are high, with 2011 per capita
personal income of $52,430 equaling 126% of the national level, ranking third
among the states.
New Jersey's debt levels are high for a U.S. state and ongoing capital demands
for school construction and transportation projects remain large. Net tax
supported debt as of June 30, 2012 equaled 7.9% of 2011 personal income. State
residents approved in November 2008 a constitutional amendment that requires
voter approval for future debt authorizations that do not carry a dedicated
repayment source, which has limited growth in debt levels.
As of July 1, 2011, pension liabilities for the public employee retirement
system (PERS), reflective of pension reforms and a change in plan assumptions,
were 67.3% funded on an aggregate basis and the teachers System was 62.8%
funded. System-wide funding levels for the PERS and teacher systems - using
Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption - are weak at 61% and
56.9%, respectively. While pension and employee health benefit reforms have been
implemented and are expected to slow the growth in liabilities, the state's plan
to phase in full funding of its actuarially required pension contributions over
a seven-year period will continue to weigh on funded ratios in the near term and
add stress to the state's operating budget. On a combined basis, New Jersey's
net tax-supported debt and unfunded pension obligations attributable to the
state, as adjusted for a 7% return assumption, total 16.3% of 2011 personal
income, well above the median for states rated by Fitch.
As noted above, Fitch affirms at 'A+' the ratings and Stable Outlook on state
appropriation-backed debt issued through the following authorities:
New Jersey Economic Development Authority
New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority
New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority
New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority
New Jersey Building Authority
Further, Fitch affirms the 'A+' rating and Stable Outlook on the State of New
Jersey's outstanding certificates of participation, bonds issued under the New
Jersey Municipal Qualified Bond Act, and bonds issued under the New Jersey
School Bond Credit Enhancement Program.