Jan 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB+' rating to Aviation Capital Group Corp.'s (ACG) $300 million senior notes. The issue is Rule 144A without registration rights. The company will use proceeds for general corporate purposes. Our ratings on ACG reflect its position as a major provider of aircraft operating leases and its ownership of new-technology aircraft with relatively stable asset values. Inherent risks of cyclical demand and lease rates for aircraft, as well as a significant, albeit declining, percentage of encumbered assets, limit the credit rating. The ratings on ACG do not incorporate an explicit parental guarantee from its parent Pacific Life Insurance Co. (A+/Stable/A-1), owned by Pacific LifeCorp (BBB+/Stable/--). However, we give one notch of credit for potential support from the higher-rated parent. Pacific Life Insurance injected $350 million of equity into ACG in March 2010. We characterize ACG's business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The outlook is stable. We expect ACG's financial profile to remain relatively consistent through 2013 despite the addition of several new aircraft over that period funded through incremental debt. We don't consider an upgrade likely until lease rates for aircraft lessors begin to demonstrate sustainable improvement, resulting in funds from operations (FFO) to debt approaching 10% on a sustained basis, or Pacific Life chooses to operate ACG at a lower level of leverage. Although we don't consider it likely, we could lower the ratings if FFO to debt declined to below 6% on a sustained basis because of global economic weakness, particularly in Europe, resulting in weaker demand for aircraft, which would likely pressure lease rates and cash flow. We could also lower the ratings if we believe Pacific Life is likely to reduce its support. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Aviation Capital Group Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned Aviation Capital Group Corp. $300 mil sr unsecured notes BB+