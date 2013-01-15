(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Following our review of the European Company for the Financing of
Railroad Rolling Stock (EUROFIMA) under our revised criteria for multilateral
lending institutions, we are lowering the long-term issuer credit rating on
EUROFIMA to 'AA+' from 'AAA'.
-- The stand-alone credit profile for EUROFIMA is 'a+', reflecting our
assessments of its "strong" business profile and "strong" financial profile.
-- The long-term issuer credit rating on EUROFIMA is three notches above
the stand-alone credit profile, reflecting the company's combination of
callable capital and sovereign guarantees on behalf of shareholders.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that EUROFIMA will maintain its
risk-adjusted capital adequacy over the next few years, despite the risk of
deteriorating economic environments in its shareholders' countries.
Rating Action
On Jan. 15, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
foreign currency issuer credit rating on the European Company for the
Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock (EUROFIMA) to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. We also
lowered our issue rating on EUROFIMA's senior unsecured debt to 'AA+' from
'AAA'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term rating on the
company. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect the adoption of our revised criteria for rating
multilateral lending institutions (MLIs) and not a recent deterioration in
EUROFIMA's creditworthiness. (For more details of our related criteria, see
"Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions
Ratings Methodology," published on Nov. 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal.) The ratings on EUROFIMA, a Switzerland-based
specialized supranational that finances railway equipment for its members, are
based on our assessment of its "strong" business profile and its "strong"
financial profile, as our criteria define these terms. We assign a stand-alone
credit profile of 'a+' when we combine these assessments.
We base our "strong" business profile assessment on our view of EUROFIMA's
governance, role for its members, and public policy mandate. EUROFIMA is a
joint-stock company created in 1956 by treaty, and owned by the national
railways of 25 continental European countries. As of December 2012, railways
based in countries with 'AAA' sovereign ratings held roughly 37% of EUROFIMA
shares and callable capital, down from 62% at end-2011, following the
downgrade of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+, Unsolicited Ratings) and Austria
(AA+/Negative/A-1+) in early 2012. With total assets of Swiss franc (CHF) 34.4
billion ($36.5 billion) at year-end 2011 (down from a peak of more than CHF40
billion in 2008), EUROFIMA's primary activity is financing acquisitions of
railroad rolling stock by on-lending borrowed funds to shareholders.
EUROFIMA has not received a new capital subscription since 1997. Since the
onset of the global financial crisis in 2008, EUROFIMA has introduced measures
to shrink its balance sheet and build capital internally. These have included
discontinuing dividend payments, increasing loan charges, and applying lending
limits designed to make it more difficult to extend new equipment financing
contracts, particularly to lower-rated countries amid deteriorating economic
conditions. We expect that the process of deleveraging that is currently
underway will continue at least until the middle of this decade, with the loan
portfolio shrinking by one-third in the five years to 2016. The shrinking loan
book--in net and gross terms--risks weakening the company's public policy
mandate.
However, the company's asset quality is extremely strong. EUROFIMA has
traditionally enjoyed preferred creditor treatment, including in the recent
Greek private sector involvement. The company has never experienced a loan
loss or required immediate payment under a government guarantee. Since 2001,
there have been only two very small shareholders that have continually run up
arrears, both located in Macedonia (BB/Stable/B). The absolute amounts of the
arrears have been small; the most recent (in 2011) was just 0.005% of the
portfolio and was cleared in 2012.
Our assessment of EUROFIMA's financial profile as "strong" reflects our
calculation of the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before MLI-specific
adjustments at 19% at year-end 2011. When taking into account the MLI-specific
adjustments under our new criteria, the ratio decreases to 7%. (We estimate
that this ratio will be broadly unchanged at fiscal year-end 2012.) This is
primarily due to EUROFIMA's high single-name concentration. As of year-end
2011, six borrowers each owed to EUROFIMA outstanding amounts exceeding its
adjusted equity. Of those, two are in countries that we rate below the 'A'
category: The largest borrower was Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane SpA (not
rated), a railway company based in Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2, Unsolicited
Ratings), with 17% of the principal outstanding (2.7x adjusted shareholders'
equity); and exposure to RENFE Operadora (not rated), a railway company in
Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) represented 12.2% of the principal outstanding (2x
adjusted shareholders' equity).
EUROFIMA has strengthened its liquidity over the past few years, and our
liquidity ratio indicates that the company will be able to meet its financial
obligations and continue disbursing its scheduled loans over a one-year
period. Our liquidity ratio factors in stressed market conditions, under which
we assume the company would not have access to the capital markets. EUROFIMA's
medium-term financial plan calls for further gradual strengthening of the
company's liquidity position.
EUROFIMA benefits from several tiers of protection on its loan portfolio. The
company's ordinary equipment financing contracts secure its loan assets with
title to the equipment, which EUROFIMA holds until full repayment. If a
payment is delayed for more than three months, EUROFIMA can repossess the
rolling stock without restitution of installments received. (No such
repossession has ever occurred.) Furthermore, under the terms of the company's
founding convention, sovereign members are liable for, or guarantee, the
obligations of their national railways under EUROFIMA's financing contracts.
If the defaulting railway's member state does not honor these obligations, and
if obligations exceed EUROFIMA's guarantee reserve of CHF556 million, other
shareholders guarantee the performance of all EUROFIMA's financing contracts.
Proportionate liabilities are capped at the value of subscribed capital, which
is 5x paid in capital and in addition to amounts due at call.
After we incorporate the potential for extraordinary shareholder support, we
raise our assessment of EUROFIMA's financial profile to "extremely strong,"
reflecting the company's callable capital as well as the extensive coverage of
its secured loan assets by sovereign guarantees. EUROFIMA recently adjusted
its statutes to simplify a capital call, should it become necessary.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that EUROFIMA will maintain its RAC
adequacy over the next few years, despite the risk of deteriorating economic
environments in its shareholders' countries. The outlook balances our view of
EUROFIMA's strong asset quality with its still-high leverage compared with
peers. We expect that management will continue to pursue its strategies to
further strengthen capital adequacy, and that it will maintain asset quality
as well as liquidity. In our view, underperformance in these aspects could
lead to downward pressure on the rating.
A privatization of one of the major shareholders' railways or its departure
from EUROFIMA membership could also put pressure on the ratings, as would an
unexpected deterioration of EUROFIMA's asset quality. However, we consider the
likelihood of such events to be very low over the coming years.
Upward pressure on the rating could arise if, for example, explicit
shareholder support materializes through a large cash capital increase,
enabling EUROFIMA to build on its policy importance.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Into The Weeds Of The Revised Multilateral Lending Institutions
Criteria, Dec. 19, 2012
-- Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions
Ratings Methodology, Nov. 26, 2012
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Callable Capital Is No Substitute for Paid in Capital, Dec. 31, 2009
Ratings List
Downgraded/Rating Affirmed
To From
EUROFIMA European Company for the Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock
Issuer Credit Rating
Foreign Currency AA+/Stable/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+
Senior Unsecured Debt AA+ AAA
Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1+
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)