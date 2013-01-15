(Corrects headline to reflect notes downgraded, not company) (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its rating on MBIA Insurance Corp.'s 14% fixed-to-floating rate surplus notes due 2033 to 'C' from 'CCC'. The downgrade of the surplus notes is a result of nonpayment of interest due on Jan. 15, 2013. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS) has denied MBIA's request to make the scheduled interest payment. Under New York insurance law, any payment on the notes may be made only with the prior approval of the NYSDFS. Our 'C' subordinated debt rating include issues on which cash coupon payments have been deferred, eliminated, or in some cases paid in kind, as permitted under the terms of the issue. We assign a 'C' rating for types of nonpayment that are permitted under the terms of the instrument to distinguish these more clearly from cases that constitute events of default, for which holders have specified remedies. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Credit FAQ: How The Expansion Of The 'C' Ratting Definition Affects Its Use For Hybrid Capital And Payment-In-Kind Instruments, Aug. 1, 2008 -- Standard & Poor's Changes Rating Approach When Nonpayment Is Permitted, July 23, 2008 RATINGS LIST MBIA Insurance Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating B/Negative/-- Financial Strength Rating B/Negative/-- Rating Lowered To From MBIA Insurance Corp. $1 bil var rate surplus nts due 01/15/2033 C CCC (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)