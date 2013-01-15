Overview -- LMI Aerospace Inc. (LMI) recently acquired Valent Aerostructures LLC (Valent) for approximately $247 million, financed mostly with debt. -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to LMI, an aerostructures manufacturer. -- At the same time, we are assigning our 'B+' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to the $225 million term loan and $100 million revolving credit facility. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit ratios will improve gradually over the next year as a result of earnings growth and debt reduction. Rating Action On Jan. 15, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to LMI Aerospace Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we are assigning our 'B+' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to the proposed $325 million secured first-lien credit facility, which consists of a $100 million revolver and a $225 million term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. Rationale The ratings on LMI reflect our expectations that leverage will improve steadily over the next 12 months because of earnings growth and some debt reduction from free cash flow. We believe revenues and earnings will show solid growth over the next year because of strength in commercial aerospace market, good positions on popular aircraft programs, and contributions from Valent. We assess the company's business risk profile as "weak," as defined in our criteria, reflecting its position as a Tier II aerostructures supplier to the cyclical and competitive commercial aerospace market, relatively good customer and program diversity, and efficient operations. We assess the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive," based on the company's moderately high debt leverage, limited free cash flow in the next year (because of high capital expenditures), and adequate "liquidity." LMI recently acquired Valent for $247 million, financed with proceeds from a $225 million term loan, as well as cash and equity. Valent is a supplier of major, complex sub-assemblies and machine parts to leading airframe manufacturers in the commercial aerospace, military, and general aviation industries. This expands and complements LMI's capabilities, and modestly improves its program and customer diversity. Credit measures are average for the rating, with pro forma debt to EBITDA of about 4x, funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 15%-20%, and EBITDA interest coverage of approximately 3.5x. We expect modest improvement over the next 12 months because of growing earnings due to strength in the commercial aerospace market as well as modest debt reduction from free cash flows. In 2013, we expect debt to EBITDA to decline to 3x-3.5x and FFO to debt to improve to about 20%, absent further debt-financed acquisitions. LMI provides design engineering services, structural assemblies, and kits and components for large commercial aircraft (50% of sales pro forma for the Valent acquisition), business and regional jets (23%), military (17%), and other markets (10%), which includes technology, testing, and commercial consulting services. Some of the company's products include fuselage and wing skins and assemblies, helicopter components, and machined spars and ribs as well as design and engineering services. The acquisition of Valent broadens LMI's manufacturing capabilities and expands their position on major platforms, especially the very popular Boeing 737. The combined company should be able to compete for larger, more complex assemblies. The commercial aerospace market is currently in a cyclical upturn, and the major aircraft and engine manufacturers are increasing production significantly to work down huge order backlogs. Although defense spending is likely to be flat to declining for the foreseeable future, military platforms comprise only 17% of total pro forma revenues, and funding for the company's major military programs should be relatively stable in the next year. LMI has good program diversity for the size of the company. On the commercial aerospace side, the combined company will have content on the Boeing 737, 747, 777, and 787, as well as the Gulfstream G450, G550, and G650 business jets. On the military side, programs include the Blackhawk helicopter, F-18 fighter, and V-22 tilt-rotor. The company's customer base is limited, as is typical for an aerospace supplier. Although the top seven customers will still comprise more than 75% of sales, pro forma for the acquisition, the largest customer will change from Boeing to Spirit Aerosystems (which itself sells mostly to Boeing), which will account for more than 25% of combined sales. Liquidity We believe that liquidity will be "adequate," pro forma for the recent transaction. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x in the next 12 months and that sources will exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%, the minimum required levels under our criteria for an adequate designation. We expect the company to have minimal cash balances after the acquisition, but liquidity will be supported by a $100 million revolver ($6.2 million drawn at close). We expect free cash flow to be modest in 2013 due to relatively high capital expenditures, but cash flow should improve to more than $20 million in 2014 as capital expenditures return to historical levels. Debt maturities are minimal over the next few years, primarily the $2.3 million per year of amortization on the term loan. We expect the company to maintain at least 25% cushion in the leverage and interest coverage covenants in the new credit facility, for at least the next year. Recovery analysis Please see the recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. Revenues and earnings should see solid growth over the next year due to higher production of commercial aircraft and improving margins. We expect that higher earnings and debt reduction using excess free cash flow should result in steadily improving credit ratios. We do not expect to raise the ratings in the next year but could do so if cash flow and debt reduction is greater than we expect, resulting in debt to EBITDA below 3x and FFO to debt above 25%. We are also unlikely to lower the ratings, but if lower-than-expected earnings or material debt-financed acquisitions result in debt to EBITDA increasing above 5x or FFO to debt declining below 12%, and we expect the measures to remain there, we could downgrade the company. Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Stable LMI Aerospace Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Rating LMI Aerospace Inc. Senior Secured $100 mil rev bank ln due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 3 $225 mil term loan bank ln due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 3