Jan 16 - Planned UK Financial Policy Committee (FPC) powers to supplement bank capital requirements, including the introduction of a time-varying leverage ratio tool in 2018 or later, should be positive for financial stability, Fitch Ratings says. But any quicker move to set a higher leverage ratio as proposed by the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards, would be challenging for some banks to meet. The FPC plans to apply a countercyclical buffer and sectoral capital requirements to constrain bank leverage, debt or credit growth during boom times, together with a leverage ratio tool. In combination, these tools should enhance the credit profile of individual banks and strengthen the sector's ability to withstand shocks. A leverage ratio has the benefit of avoiding distortion by the various methodologies for risk-weighting assets used by banks. The banking standards commission recommended that the FPC be given the duty of setting the leverage ratio from Spring 2013. It also proposed that a leverage ratio should be set substantially higher than the 3% minimum required under Basel III to support the retail ring-fence for UK banks. Some of the larger building societies would also find themselves with a need to issue additional loss absorbing capital, if the Building Society Act is amended to render building society requirements similar to those of the ring-fenced banks (as proposed by the initial government consultation paper "The Future of Building Societies"). Barclays, HSBC Bank, Nationwide and Coventry Building Society currently have tangible equity to tangible asset ratios below or at 3%, according to our calculations. While not the same as the Basel III leverage ratio, where Tier 1 capital is to be divided by a total assets adjusted for off-balance sheet items, it is the key measure of leverage we use for peer comparison purposes. The Basel III leverage requirements should be manageable for the banks given the long implementation timeframe. The 4.06% leverage ratio recommended by the Independent Commission for Banking (ICB) could be a candidate for a higher backstop, although there is no ratio proposed by the banking standards commission. The ICB's higher leverage cap was rejected by the UK government. If a higher leverage ratio for ring-fenced banks and building societies is to be set by the FPC, there would need to be a long implementation period to allow some lenders to adjust. Even if the FPC's adjustable leverage tool is not effective until 2018, we expect leverage at the UK banks and building societies to become more closely aligned over the next few years. The lenders are now more focused on leverage ratios than they were historically and will steer towards the Basel requirement once the concrete definition is out. The Bank of England published a draft policy statement on Monday detailing the FPC's powers to supplement capital requirements. The UK Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards published its first report on 19 December 2012 on the structure, capital and loss absorbency recommendations by the ICB.