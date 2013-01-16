(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's OJSC Nordea Bank (NB), SEB Bank JSC (SB) and Danske Bank's (Russia) (DB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS NB, SB and DB's Long-term IDRs are driven by potential support from the financially strong parent financial institutions, if needed. The banks are 100% owned by the Scandinavian Nordea Bank AB ('AA-'/Stable), SEB Bank ('A+'/Stable) and Danske Bank ('A'/Negative), respectively. Fitch classifies NB, SB and DB as subsidiaries of 'limited importance' due to their small size (less than 1% of the consolidated assets) and the parent institutions' limited focus on the Russian market. Neverthheless, the parent banks would be likely, in Fitch's view, to have a strong propensity to support their subsidiaries due to the high degree of integration, the small cost of potential support which might be required, common branding and related reputation risks stemming from a subsidiary default. Fitch notes that adequate support has been provided to date to all three banks. The IDRs of the subsidiary banks remain capped by the Russian Federation's Country Ceiling, which is currently at 'BBB+', reflecting the risk of transfer and exchange restrictions being imposed in case of a default of the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable). Fitch has not assigned Viability Ratings to the subsidiary banks because of the high level of operational, risk management, and treasury integration with the parent banks. The parent instiitutions provide most of the subsidiary funding, actively participate in the credit approval process and guarantee part of the subsidiary loan portfolios. NB has a far larger Russian franchise than SB and DB. At end-11M12, it ranked 23rd by assets among domestic banking groups according to the 'Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch End-11M12', available at www.fitchresearch.com, with RUB271bn of total assets. At the same date, SB had RUB8bn of assets and DB RUB9bn. NB's lending is based on high profile local names, predominantly from the natural resources sector. SB and DB lend mainly to Nordic customers. The banks' sound asset quality metrics reflect the strong underwriting standards and focus on high quality borrowers. NB's non-performing loans (NPLs; overdue by more than 90 days) were a low 1.5% at end-9M12. SB and DB's NPLs were at 0.2% and 0%, respectively. All three banks continue to derive certain regulatory benefits from the substantial portion of the loan book being guaranteed by the parent institution. Parent guarantees covered 59% of gross loans at NB, close to 100% at SB and 80% at DB at end-9M12. NB, SB and DB have remained highly reliant on parent non-equity funding, which comprised 62%, 63% and 60% of the banks' total liabilities at end-9M12, respectively. Wholesale third-party debt is minimal at all three banks and no plans to increase market borrowings currently exist. SB and DB have recently run on high capital bases (end-11M12's local statutory capital ratios at 72% and 48%, respectively). NB's level of capitalisation is solid with end-9M12's Basel II total capital ratio at 14.8%. Despite recent sluggish growth, profitability has been healthy (to a lesser degree at SB). RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlooks on the ratings reflect that of the Russian Federation. NB and SB's Long-term IDR could be upgraded if there is upward movement of Russia's Country Ceiling. The potential for an upgrade of DB is currently limited due to the level of Danske's IDR and the Negative Outlook on the rating. Each of the subsidiary ratings could be downgraded if there is downgrade of Russia's Country Ceiling. A sale of any of the subsidiaries could also result in a multi-notch downgrade, however at present Fitch understands that none of the parent banks have any plans to exit the Russian market. The rating actions are as follows: OJSC Nordea Bank, SEB Bank JSC and ZAO Danske Bank Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' National Long Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(RUS)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '2' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)