Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clydesdale Bank PLC's (Clydesdale, 'A'/Stable/'F1') GBP1.1bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA', Outlook Stable, following the application of the agency's updated refinancing criteria (see "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress " dated 14 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The bonds were issued under Clydesdale No 2 covered bonds programme. Under Fitch's covered bond rating criteria, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 applies to the programme. When combined with the issuer's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', it allows for a maximum achievable rating on the programme of 'AAA'. Clydesdale's D-Cap has not changed since it was last reviewed in September 2012 (see "Fitch Puts YBS Covered Bonds on RWN; Assigns UK Programmes Outlooks & D-Caps" dated 13 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by two notches or more to 'BBB+'; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by at least two categories to 2 (high); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 79.5%. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, as the Outlook on the IDR and on UK residential mortgage assets is Stable. The agency takes into account the highest observed AP of the last 12 months (71.0%) in its analysis, as the issuer's Short-term IDR is above 'F3'. This level allows the covered bonds to be rated 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis, and 'AAA' after giving credit to recoveries given default on the covered bonds. The breakeven AP of 79.5% is calculated based on a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and a 'AAA' rating considering recoveries given default. The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific and systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives. The asset segregation is assessed as very low risk. The moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk reflects the agency's view of the liquidity mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds. The systemic alternative management's assessment reflects the significant role to be performed post issuer default by the administrator of the limited liability partnership, which would need to contract other parties to perform important functions. This risk is somewhat mitigated by Fitch's positive view of the active oversight of the programme by the FSA under the UK regulated covered bonds framework. The cover pool-specific alternative management risk assessment is driven by Fitch's view of the issuer's processes, data delivery and IT systems in place. The assessment for privileged derivatives is moderate risk because the swap agreements in place which are held with an internal counterparty are material to the programme. The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 79.5% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and is higher than the previous supporting AP of 76.5%, which was supporting a 'AA+' rating on a PD basis. It has improved due to the lower PD stress being applied. In addition, Fitch lowered its high CPR stress, which had a small but positive effect on the results. The cash-flows model output is driven by the high CPR stress scenario, as the high weighted average spread on the outstanding bonds implies a significant negative carry stress in that scenario. The updated refinancing spreads had no impact on the worst case scenario. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.