(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SCOR's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. Fitch
has also affirmed SCOR's junior subordinated debt at 'A-'. The Outlook on the
IDR and IFS is stable. A full rating breakdown is at the end of this comment.
The affirmation reflects SCOR's strong solvency and average debt leverage in
relation to its risk profile. SCOR's ratings are also supported by significant
business and risk diversification. The ratings also take into account the
group's consistent and comprehensive strategy, solid business position, and
somewhat volatile profitability.
SCOR has improved its capital adequacy over the past three years as a result of
well-controlled underwriting practices and a cautious investment policy. Debt
leverage has increased while remaining in line with expectations for the current
ratings.
Fitch notes SCOR's ability to successfully expand its business position via
external growth and to swiftly integrate acquired operations. As a consequence,
business position and diversification have significantly improved over the past
five years. In addition, prices paid for acquisitions have usually been
conservative, resulting in a manageable amount of intangible assets on the
group's balance sheet.
SCOR's profitability has been recovering in 2012, especially at the non-life
division, as a consequence of a smaller impact from natural catastrophes, as
compared with previous years. Fitch considers the cost of hurricane Sandy will
not have an impact on SCOR ratings. Fitch expects SCOR to continue to adjust
policies terms and conditions in order to strengthen profitability. However,
life reinsurance profitability is suffering from the low interest rate
environment. Fitch also notes the group's ambition to significantly reduce costs
has yet to deliver its full benefit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although unlikely in the near future, an upgrade could be triggered by a
material and sustainable recovery of profitability (combined ratio sustainably
below 100% and life operating margin sustainably above 6.5%), translating into
significant capital accumulation or debt redemption. Conversely, rating triggers
that could result in a revision of the Outlook, or a downgrade, include
deterioration in Fitch assessment of capital adequacy or profitability (combined
ratio persistently above 100% or life operating margin persistently below 6.5%).
The rating actions are as follows:
SCOR S.E.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'A+'
Junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
SCOR Switzerland AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
The following SCOR entities' IFS ratings are affirmed at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook:
SCOR Global P&C S.E.
SCOR Global Life S.E.
SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co
SCOR UK Co Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Co (US)
General Security Indemnity Co of Arizona
SCOR Reinsurance Co Asia Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
SCOR Global Life Americas Re Insurance Co
SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)