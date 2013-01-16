Jan 16 - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) recorded net income of $5.7
billion for 4Q'12, flat with the prior quarter, but up 52.7% from the prior
year, according to Fitch Ratings. Performance was supported by strong loan and
deposit growth, record debt underwriting fees in the investment bank, and
continued stabilization in credit, including a $700 million pre-tax benefit from
lower mortgage reserves in real estate portfolios. Significant items, including
the reserve benefit, the Independent Foreclosure Review (IFR) settlement, debit
valuation adjustments (DVA), and other tax benefits, were essentially a wash in
the quarter.
JPM began reporting results along its new business lines in the quarter. The
Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) which combines the former Investment Bank
and Treasury and Security Services segments had solid performance, which was
down modestly from the prior quarter when adjusting for the DVA impact and other
factors. Investment banking fees were up on strong debt underwriting and
advisory revenue, but markets and investor services revenue declined with
reduced fixed income and equity revenue and included a modest loss on the
transferred CIO portfolio. The CIB VaR declined in 4Q'12 due to run-off of the
CIO synthetic credit portfolio and lower volatility in the look-back period.
Results for the Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment, which includes the
former Retail Financial Services and Card and Auto segments, including mortgage,
were down on a sequential basis given the impact of runoff portfolios and higher
expenses associated with mortgage-related costs. Card, merchant services, and
auto had a solid quarter with growth in sales and processing volumes. Net
charge-offs in card hit another record low, but reserve releases in the segment
were nil given management's expectations that loss rates were at-or-near bottom.
Mortgage banking income was down during the quarter, given the IFR settlement,
which amounts to about $2 billion including approximately $750 million of cash
payments. The settlement will reduce firm costs by about $100 million-$150
million per quarter going forward. Origination volume was up during the quarter,
given the continuation of refinancing activity, and the mortgage repurchase
liability declined $249 million due to improved cure rates on agency repurchase
requests.
Loans were up 9% on a core basis, excluding run-off portfolios, and deposits
continued to grow. Still, the core net interest margin was down 7 basis points
from 3Q'12 given the low interest rate environment and more limited reinvestment
opportunities.
Basel III capital ratios rose 30 basis points sequentially, to 8.7% at YE12,
while the Basel I Tier 1 common ratio was up 60 basis points, to 11%, which
Fitch considers solid. Fitch expects JPM to continue building capital in
anticipation of additional capital requirements as a globally systemically
important financial institution. The firm is targeting a Basel III capital ratio
of 9.5% by YE13. JPM was out of the market for some time in 2012 following
losses in CIO, but Fitch believes share repurchase activity will be more regular
in 2013. Management indicated that repurchase volume will be less than $3
billion per quarter, given the appetite to meet Basel III capital targets more
quickly, which Fitch views favorably.
Separate from earnings, JPM entered into consent orders with its regulators
related to reviews associated with CIO trading losses and the Bank's BSA/AML
policies procedures and controls. The latter order was not anticipated by Fitch
and related to OCC identified deficiencies associated with BSA/AML compliance
programs. Fitch believes the firm will work closely with regulators to remediate
any issues associated with the orders, including submitting a written plan
detailing enhancements to board oversight of compliance with BSA/AML.
JPM's management task force and board also completed a review of CIO and
released their respective reports. Many recommendations were consistent with
those included in the consent orders and have been or are in the process of
being implemented. Weaknesses highlighted in the reports were also drivers of
Fitch's downgrade of JPM in May 2012. However, Fitch believes a variety of
actions have since been taken to strengthen corporate governance at the firm,
although there is still work to do.