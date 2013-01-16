Jan 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Thomasville, Ga.-based Flowers Foods Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--)
remain unchanged following the company's recent announcement that it has signed
two asset purchase agreements to acquire certain brands and assets of Hostess
Brands Inc. The agreements provide for the purchase by Flowers of the Wonder,
Nature's Pride, Merita, Home Pride, Butternut, and Beefsteak brands, along with
20 bakeries and 38 depots, for a total purchase price of $390 million. The
transactions are subject to a court-approved bankruptcy process, and if approved
by the court, would then be subject to a competitive auction process. If Flowers
emerges as the winning bidder, it is our understanding that the transaction will
be funded with cash, committed credit facilities, and new debt. While financial
information regarding the transaction is not yet available, we believe pro forma
adjusted leverage would increase above 3x over the very near term. However, we
expect the company would be able to reduce leverage to 2.5x or below during our
ratings outlook horizon. We will continue to evaluate any impact on the ratings
as more information becomes available.