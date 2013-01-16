Jan 16 - Fourth-quarter 2012 (4Q'12) operating results for The Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc. (Goldman) were better-than-expected, thanks to strengthening
revenues combined with operating efficiency measures, according to Fitch
Ratings. Other key financial characteristics were in line with Fitch's
assumptions: notably conservative liquidity management and solid capital
measures. These latest results have no rating implications.
Revenues for the latest quarter benefited from higher investment banking
revenues, solid revenue generation in institutional client services combined
with larger gains emanating from the investing and lending segment. Debt
underwriting activity remained strong reflecting tight credit spreads and low
absolute interest rates. Equity underwriting recovered from a weak 3Q'12, while
Goldman retained its relative strength in advisory.
Institutional client services remained the largest contributor to the revenue
mix despite the effects on customer volumes from macro concerns and the typical
seasonal slowdown. Revenues in this segment declined moderately on a linked
quarter basis when excluding DVA and the 4Q'12 gain of $500 million on the sale
of the hedge fund administration business. This segment posted much better
results year-over-year given the difficult market conditions in 4Q'11.
Investing and lending revenues were positively affected by realized gains and
mark-to-market adjustments in both equity and credit-related positions. The
contribution from this area tends to be volatile from quarter to quarter
depending on moves in equity markets and credit spreads. Realized gains related
to private equity investments are expected to decrease over time as Goldman
reduces these and similar investment types in anticipation of the Volcker rule.
Asset management revenues improved, owing to higher incentive fees combined with
growth in management fees/assets under supervision.
Goldman continues to manage liquidity conservatively, while improving already
solid capital ratios. Management is taking a cautious approach to overall risk
levels as indicated by a restrained average VaR. The subdued VaR also reflects
reduced market volatility in recent periods. Operating expenses declined
significantly on a linked quarter basis and were up just 3% year-over-year
reflecting operating efficiency initiatives including a reduction in staff among
other measures.
Global core excess liquidity, including unencumbered, highly liquid securities
and cash, stood at $175 billion (19% of total assets) at year-end, moderately
higher than the prior quarter. Goldman's Tier I common ratio improved to 14.5%.
Under Basel III, Goldman's Tier I common ratio was estimated at nearly 9%,
compared with 8.5% at prior quarter end.