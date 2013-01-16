Overview -- U.S.-based bagel bakery restaurant chain Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc. amended its existing capital structure and paid approximately $68 million in special dividends to its shareholders. -- Moderately lower debt balances than the company initially planned during its October 2012 dividend recapitalization led to meaningful improvement of credit metrics and our reassessment of the company's financial risk profile. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'B'. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that favorable trends in the bakery-cafe segment, menu innovations, and cost savings initiatives will propel modest profitability gains over the next year. Rating Action On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Lakewood, Co.-based Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc. to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects our reassessment of the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" because of the enhanced credit protection profile. The rating on Einstein Noah also takes into account our assessment of its business risk profile as "vulnerable". We believe that these assessments will not change over the next year. The "aggressive" financial risk profile assessment reflects Einstein's moderately improved credit metrics resulting from lower debt balances. In October 2012, Einstein planned to issue a $265 million credit facility to refinance its existing debt and pay a one-time special dividend to its shareholders. However, the proposed transaction did not close and the company instead amended its existing Dec. 20, 2010, credit agreement. The amendment increased the company's term loan to $100 million from $75 million and its revolver to $75 million from $50 million. The company used proceeds from the incremental term loan, along with about $40 million borrowings under the revolver, to pay approximately $68 million in dividends to its shareholders. Einstein's credit measures are moderately stronger following the amendment of the credit facility, than initially contemplated in the October 2012 transaction. Pro forma total debt to EBITDA as of Oct. 2, 2012, is now about 3.9x compared with 5.6x. EBITDA coverage of interest improved to the mid-3x area from about 2.5x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt ratio is now slightly over 20% versus an initial estimate of 14%. We anticipate modest improvement of these measures mainly from small EBITDA gains and modest debt reduction over the next 12 months. We anticipate that debt leverage will improve to about 3.7x, coverage of interest will strengthen to nearly 4x, and FFO to total debt will improve to about 26% at fiscal 2013 year-end. The "vulnerable" business risk profile reflects Einstein's small position in the increasingly competitive and highly fragmented bakery-cafe segment of the restaurant industry, its strong dependence on the breakfast segment, and limited product diversity. We believe that the large concentration of sales during breakfast hours will expose the company to significant competition as a growing number of restaurant chains add or expand their breakfast offerings. In addition, insignificant start-up costs associated with similar food service establishments make it easy for new competitors to enter the market. Recent operating trends have been positive, aided by the introduction of healthy menu options, an expanded selection of specialty coffees and other beverages, and a reinvigorated catering business. The company's initiatives to propel growth in its lunch daypart have yet to gain traction. Given its limited success so far in this endeavor and growing competition from much larger Panera Bread, we do not expect the company to significantly change its sales mix in the next one to two years. Same-store sales increased modestly for the past five quarters and EBITDA margins widened to about 14.7% as of Oct. 2, 2012, from about 12.9% one year ago. The company continues to benefit from supply chain-related cost initiatives, closed commissaries, and positive sales leverage. We expect EBITDA margins to remain relatively stable during 2013, despite likely commodity inflation, reflecting benefits from operating initiatives and growth in the franchise and license agreement sectors. Although we expect persistently high unemployment and only modest economic recovery into 2013, we believe Einstein will post modest profitability growth as it benefits from its position in the fastest-growing segment of the restaurant industry. Our projected performance for Einstein during next 12 months includes the following assumptions: -- Revenue growth in the low-single-digit percentage primarily as a result of modestly positive same-store-sales coupled with growth of franchised and licensed units. -- Relatively stable EBITDA margins around the current level of 14.7% as benefits of sales leverage and cost initiatives offset commodity inflation. -- Capital spending of slightly more than $20 million to support store remodels and expansion. -- Modestly higher free operating cash flows of about $19 million in 2013 resulting from lower debt balances and lower interest expense. -- Dividend payments of about $9 million per year. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity as "adequate". Pro forma for the amendment of the company's credit facility, Einstein's sources of liquidity consist of $12 million of cash on Oct. 2, 2012, FFO of over $30 million, and about $35 million available under the $75 million revolving credit facility. We anticipate that the company will continue to generate modest free operating cash flow. Other relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are as follows: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We also expect net liquidity sources to be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA. -- No near-term debt maturities as the amended credit facility now matures in December 2017. -- We anticipate the company to have at least a 20% cushion in the proposed financial covenants. -- The company appears to have sound relationship with its banks. Outlook Our stable outlook reflects our view that Einstein's performance will benefit from favorable trends in the bakery-cafe segment of the restaurant industry, despite heightened competition. We expect the company's menu innovations coupled with cost savings initiatives to propel modest profitability gains over the next year. We could raise the rating on Einstein if we reassessed its business risk profile to "weak" from the current "vulnerable," while the company at least maintains its existing credit metrics. However, we consider an upgrade unlikely over the next 12 months, given Einstein's small position in the increasingly competitive breakfast segment of the restaurant industry, and its lack of success in increasing its lunch business. Alternatively, we could consider a downgrade if increasing competition in the breakfast daypart hurts Einstein's sales growth and margins and results in leverage that exceeds 4.5x. This could happen if revenues remain flat in 2013 and commodity inflation hurts gross margin by about 200 basis points from the Oct. 2, 2012, level. Given the company's vulnerable business risk profile, another debt-financed dividend that results in leverage increasing over the indicated threshold could also trigger a downgrade. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Temporary contact number: Mariola Borysiak (973-518-0389) Ratings List Upgraded To From Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Stable/--