Overview -- Pacific LifeCorp, the parent company of Pacific Life Co., is issuing $500 million in senior notes. -- We are affirming our 'A+' financial strength and issuer credit ratings on Pacific Life Insurance Co., and 'BBB+' issuer credit ratings on Pacific LifeCorp. -- At the same time, we are assigning our 'BBB+' issue-level rating to the company's senior notes. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pacific Life will maintain its strong competitive position and strong capitalization. Rating Action On Jan. 17, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' financial strength and issuer credit ratings on Pacific Life Insurance Co., and its 'BBB+' issuer credit ratings on Pacific LifeCorp (collectively, Pacific Life). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+' financial strength and issuer credit ratings on Pacific Life. We have also assigned our 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Pacific LifeCorp's issuance of up to $500 million of senior notes. Rationale The new notes have a scheduled maturity of 2043. We expect Pacific Life to use the proceeds from the sale to fund a tender offer to the holders of approximately $322 million of 9.25% surplus notes issued in June 2009, a premium payment to the holders of the tendered surplus notes, and additional costs associated with the issuance of the senior notes. The net effect of the $500 million issuance and of $322 million tender will be a modest increase to the company's financial leverage--from 26.2% to 27.3%; interest coverage would slightly benefit from the lower coupon on the senior notes, but will effectively remain unchanged at roughly 8.5x; both leverage and coverage will remain within Standard & Poor's expectations for the rating category. Capitalization will also be minimally affected. Pacific Life's current amount of externally held surplus notes exceeds 15% of capital. Under our capitalization criteria, we deduct this excess from total adjusted capital (TAC). After the tender, the total amount of surplus notes will no longer exceed 15% of capital, and we will eliminate the deduction. The additional issuance of senior notes will, at the same time, increase the amount of Pacific Life's excess double leverage, which we also deduct from TAC. The net effect will be a slight reduction in TAC, but we expect that Pacific Life's capitalization level will still support the 'A' category rating. Outlook We expect Pacific Life to maintain its strong competitive advantage and capitalization, continue to boost its core earnings, and maintain adequate risk controls to deal with its primary challenges: equity market volatility and low or dropping interest rates. We expect adjusted EBIT to total more than $900 million for full-year 2012, with fixed-charge coverage above 5.0x adjusted EBIT. We could lower the ratings on Pacific Life if adjusted EBIT falls below $700 million either due to poor operating fundamentals or larger-than-expected equity-market or interest-rate instability, if fixed-charge coverage weakens to less than 4.0x, capital adequacy weakens to levels below expectations for the 'A' rating category, or if the company's strong competitive profile deteriorates. Although unlikely in the coming months, we could raise the ratings if we believe Pacific Life's exposure to market volatility and interest rates significantly decreases; the company further fortifies its competitive position; and reaches capitalization, leverage and fixed-charge coverage levels commensurate with the 'AA' rating category. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Pacific Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1 Financial Enhancement Rating Local Currency A+/--/-- Pacific Life Insurance Co. Pacific Life & Annuity Co. Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- Pacific Life & Annuity Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- Pacific LifeCorp Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- Pacific Life Insurance Co. Subordinated A- Commercial Paper A-1 Pacific LifeCorp Senior Unsecured BBB+ New Rating Pacific LifeCorp Senior Unsecured BBB+