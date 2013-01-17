Jan 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating (the same as the corporate credit
rating) to Spokane, Wash.-based Clearwater Paper Corp.'s proposed $250 million
senior unsecured notes. We assigned the notes a '3' recovery rating, which
indicates our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of
a payment default. We expect proceeds to be used to repay $150 million 10.625%
senior secured notes due 2016 and for general corporate purposes.
The ratings on Clearwater reflect our expectation for modest top line growth
and slightly better EBITDA margins in 2013. Pro forma leverage climbs closer
to 3.5x EBITDA, on higher absolute debt levels. However, this higher pro forma
leverage estimate remains well within the 3x to 4x range we view to be
consistent with Clearwater's "significant" financial risk profile. We also
view the paper producer to have a "fair" business risk profile based on its
vertical integration and geographic diversity. Still, Clearwater faces
competition from larger and better capitalized competitors. For our most
recent corporate credit rationale, see our summary analysis on Clearwater
published Jan. 4, 2013, on RatingsDirect.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Issuer Ranking: Global Forest Products Companies, Strongest To
Weakest, Jan. 15, 2013
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating Companies In The Global Forest
Products Industry, Jan. 14, 2013
-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18,
2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
Temporary Contact numbers: James Fielding, (1) 917-734-3477; Tobias Crabtree
(1) 917-539-4614
RATINGS LIST
Clearwater Paper Corp.
Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/--
New Ratings
Proposed $250 mil sr unsecd notes BB
Recovery rating 3