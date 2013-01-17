(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings says the outlook for most banks in the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC)/Middle East region is stable, largely driven by the probability of
sovereign support. Fitch expects loan growth to increase in 2013, as confidence
improves and infrastructure projects come on stream, stimulating the local
economies, but much also depends on the global economy and regional unrest.
Fitch expects a gradual improvement in profitability at GCC banks on rising fee
income, lower impairment charges and cost control even though margins have been
under pressure due to low interest rates and subdued volume growth.
Within the GCC, Fitch believes that problem loans have generally peaked and
expects lower impairment charges in 2013, although significant legacy problems
remain, notably in the UAE and Kuwait. Recoverability of these loans and related
collateral values will depend on market developments. Non-GCC countries may
suffer problems due to continuing political uncertainty, social unrest and
economic difficulties.
Capital levels are not generally a constraint, and Fitch believes that in most
cases additional capital would be available from shareholders. In recent years,
most governments in the GCC have provided support to their banking systems
through additional liquidity, and, in a few cases, capital injections. Fitch
expects such support to continue, as capital and liquidity could come under
pressure if there is significant loan growth.
Fitch's view of sovereign creditworthiness in the region has generally remained
unchanged despite regional unrest, and the Outlook on almost all sovereign
ratings is Stable. GCC sovereigns are helping to stimulate their economies
through government-sponsored infrastructure projects, taking advantage of their
significant oil and gas revenues. Oil production is expected to be lower in
2013, but will nevertheless generate strong revenues for oil exporters.
Any change in the majority of Outlooks would result from changes in the
sovereign ratings in the region or a change in Fitch's opinion of the
sovereigns' propensity to provide support. As there is a very strong culture and
track record of sovereign support for banks, and many banks have significant
government stakes, it is unlikely that Fitch's opinion on sovereign support will
change in the foreseeable future.
Some Viability Ratings may be upgraded on a case-by-case basis in the medium
term as the banks recover from recent asset quality and profitability issues.
