Jan 17 Fitch Ratings has completed a peer review
of four rated Puerto Rican banks. Fitch has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Doral Financial Corp.
(DRL) and First BanCorp (FBP) at 'B-'. Fitch has upgraded the
Long-term IDR of Popular Inc. (BPOP) to 'BB-' from 'B+', which
is now equalized with its bank subsidiaries ratings. The Outlook
for BPOP and FBP is Stable.
For Santander Bancorp (SBP), Fitch has affirmed its
Viability Rating at 'bb+'. Fitch notes that SBP's IDRs and
Rating Outlook are linked with that of its ultimate parent,
Banco Santander (based in Spain), and changes in the parent
company's ratings result in changes to SBP's. Currently, SBP's
Long-term IDRs is 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook. (For additional
details, please see 'Fitch Downgrades Santander & BBVA to
'BBB+'/Negative Outlook on Sovereign Action', dated Feb. 13,
2012, and available at www.fitchratings.com.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
press release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
- VRs and IDRs (applicable to all banks in the peer group)
Fitch-rated Puerto Rican bank Viability Ratings (VRs) and
IDRs incorporate limiting rating factors. These VRs and IDRs are
significantly more sensitive to the economic conditions within
their respective footprints. Given the peer group's
concentration in Puerto Rico and the pressures on the local
economy, Fitch believes prospects for earnings growth is
difficult in the near term. Additionally, this group's funding
profiles have generally been weaker compared to its U.S. bank
peers. It includes a reliance on non-core deposits, such as
brokered certificates of deposit (CDs) time deposits, and
wholesale borrowings with a higher cost of funds. Further,
non-performing loans (NPLs) are stubbornly high and are
reflected in current ratings levels. In Fitch's view, the banks
will likely continue to operate with elevated levels of
non-performing assets (NPAs), absent loan sales, given pressures
in the real estate sector, which has a glut of housing inventory
that will likely take a few years to balance out.
Fitch believes current rating levels are indicative of the
significant challenges facing Puerto Rican banks. For 3Q'12,
Fitch-rated Puerto Rico banks' NPA ratio (which includes TDRs)
was 13.19% compared to an average of 3.5% for Fitch-rated
Mid-Tier and Community bank peer groups combined. For the group,
average net charge-offs (NCOs) totaled 1.90% for 3Q'12, despite
the elevated levels of non-performers. Fitch believes NCOs may
begin to increase from residential mortgages given the rising
delinquency rates in this loan catergory and the increase in
foreclosures. In Fitch's view, credit trends reflect the
continued stress from the real estate market, particularly
commercial real estate (CRE), construction and residential
mortgage loans. Fitch notes that Puerto Rican banks' (including
those not rated by Fitch) loan mix is heavily weighted towards
real estate lending, mainly CRE & construction and residential
mortgages, with an average of 32% and 38%, respectively.
Puerto Rican bank funding profiles are considered weaker
when compared to those on the U.S. mainland given the higher
reliance on noncore funding sources. This characteristic,
considered a rating constraint, has been a historical trend as
the local market does not have sufficient core deposits to
support funding needs. Of note, the peer group's average net
interest margin (NIM) was 4.23% for 3Q'12, which is higher than
most U.S. banks. This is mainly due to the liability sensitive
nature of the balance sheet for most Puerto Rican banks. In a
rising rate environment, the NIM would likely be pressured.
Current rating levels incorporate the weak state of the
economy in Puerto Rico, which is expected to pressure credit and
financial performance over the longer term. The island has been
in a recession for seven years with unemployment at 13.6% for
3Q'12 and GNP for 2011 of negative 3.8%. Recent economic trends
reflect modest improvements year-over-year. However, much
uncertainty remains as to future strategies to address the
fiscal and structural issues hurting the local economy. The
Stable Outlook reflects the view that any impact from future
negative economic weakness would be manageable given the
increased capital position across most of the banks,
deleveraging of the balance sheet, and modest improvements to
liquidity profiles.
Given the challenges noted above, in Fitch's opinion, future
consolidation in Puerto Rico may take place as management teams
may have more of an incentive to consider M&A as a way to
strengthen franchises, improve product diversity, and enhance
funding profile to help offset the challenging operating
environment.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES FOR THE IDRS AND VRS OF
EACH BANK ARE SUMMARIZED BELOW:
DRL (Long-term IDR/VR 'CCC/ccc')
DRL's ratings affirmation reflects the company's ongoing
challenges such as longer-term strategic plans, geographic and
product concentration with a limited franchise, and high levels
of non-performers. Additionally, DRL's funding profile is much
more reliant on wholesale borrowings versus its peers at 35% of
total liabilities versus an average of 17% for the peer group.
Further, the company's capital position is considered weak and
not sufficient to support future losses should NCOs begin to
rise from current levels. For 3Q'12, DRL's Fitch Core Capital
ratio was 2.17% and Tangible Common Equity (TCE) was 5.43%.
During 2012, DRL's capital position trended down.
During 3Q'12, the company reported a net loss as it doubled
loan loss provisions compared to the full-year of 2011. Further,
Fitch expects credit and capital pressures to persist throughout
2013 that may result in the company needing additional capital
as it works through its problem assets. DRL has managed to
maintain regulatory capital ratios at well-capitalized as
balance sheet shrinkage continues to support capital ratios.
However, DRL's Texas ratio defined as NPAs/(TCE + Reserves) is
on the high end of most Fitch-rated institutions at above 200%
as of Sept. 30, 2012.
The company has the worst rank in terms of NPA at 20.7% for
3Q12 (which includes Troubled Debt Restructurings or TDRs),
although reporting a relatively modest NCO ratio of 2.5%.
Non-performers are split about 58% related to residential
mortgages) and 42% related to CRE & construction loans. On a
positive note, on an absolute basis, non-performers are down for
3Q12 to $1.31 billion compared to $1.86 billion the same quarter
a year ago. Fitch believes NCOs will likely increase as the real
estate sector in Puerto Rico continues to face pressures with
high levels of unsold housing inventories and weak economic
conditions. NCOs remain manageable up to this point, but well
above normalized levels.
Should credit losses and provision expenses trend to levels
similar to 2011, Fitch believes DRL could fall below 'well
capitalized' status in 2014. DRL's ratings could move lower if
regulatory capital ratios are expected to fall into to
'undercapitalized' status. Additionally, deteriorating liquidity
or inability to access to funding markets could also place
negative rating pressure on the institution.
FBP (Long-term IDR/VR 'B-/b-', Outlook Stable)
FBP's ratings affirmation incorporates the company's
geographic concentration in Puerto Rico. Despite some
improvements in credit trends compared to 2011, the company is
operating with a high level of NPLs and some volatility is
expected in NCOS given that 61% of its loan book is tied to real
estate in the local market. Further, the loss content in the CRE
and construction loan portfolios tends to be higher, which still
accounts for about 42% of NPLs. Nonetheless, Fitch does not
expect credit losses to return to the peak level experienced in
2010.
Fitch expects profitability to be sustainable at current
modest levels, as FBP returned to profitability 2Q'12. The
company is focused on improving its franchise by growing its
consumer book as it tries to diversify its loan book and
customer base. FBP currently ranks 2 in terms of loans with
18.4% in September 2012. During 2012, FBP has seen a steady
increase to its pre-provision net revenue, although it is still
relatively low. The NIM also improved by 116bps to 3.98% in 3Q12
versus same period a year ago, as the company has benefited from
reduced funding costs.
Following a recapitalization in 4Q11, FBP capital is
considered solid, as it provides a buffer for potential losses
in its loan portfolio and improves its financial flexibility.
The company's (TCE) and Tier 1 Common equity ratios improved to
10.39% and 13.33% during 3Q12, respectively, compared to 3.80%
and 5.01% for 3Q'11.
Ratings could be positively affected should the improvement
in earnings and capital position remain sustainable and/or if
nonperforming assets were to materially decline. However, if
credit problems continue trending toward peak levels while
eroding capital, FBP's ratings would face downward pressure.
Popular Inc. (Long-term IDR/VR upgraded to 'BB-/bb-' from
'B+/b+', Outlook Revised to Stable from Positive)
Popular Inc and Popular North America's (the holding
companies) VRs and IDRs have been upgraded and equalized with
the bank subsidiary ratings given the improved liquidity
position and manageable near-term obligations. Incorporated in
the equalization is also the view that the bank subsidiaries
will not require capital injections from the parent company.
Prudent liquidity management is important for BPOP given the
sizeable amount of total debt outstanding - roughly $1.2 billion
of which $935 million is trust preferred securities, including
securities issued under the U.S. Treasury's Troubled Assets
Relief Program (TARP). The company is currently operating with
2x coverage of its total debt interest expense, which Fitch
considers sufficient given manageable near-term debt obligations
(about $42 million total maturing in 4Q'12).
Fitch believes the bank's recent operating performance is
sustainable despite the difficult operating environment. The
company's strong franchise in Puerto Rico is also viewed
positively as it holds the number one market share position for
loans and deposits by a wide margin at 38% and 40%,
respectively. However, current and expected challenges in Puerto
Rico's operating environment could limit improvements in the
company's financial performance over the near term. BPOP has
been profitable since 2011 and capital continues to build. Fitch
views BPOP's capital position as adequate (given a still high
level of risks) with a TCE of 9.26% and Tier 1 Common of 12.72%.
The solid capital base provides a cushion should net losses
start to increase.
The company continues to operate with elevated levels of
NPAs and NCOs, which totaled 11.6% and 1.80% for 3Q'12,
respectively. Fitch notes credit metrics reflect an improvement
year-over-year. NPL inflows have slowed compared to the previous
year, excluding purchased impaired loans. Nonetheless, BPOP's
loan book remains exposed to the pressured real estate
conditions as CRE and construction and residential lending
account for 55% of total loans.
Positive rating action could ensue should BPOP experience a
reduction in level of problem loans while maintaining good
earnings trend and build its capital position. Further, the
possible removal of regulatory orders with regulators at the
holding company and continued liquidity management that is
appropriate relative to its debt service could lead to an
equalization of the holding company and bank ratings. Offsetting
that, the Outlook could be revised to Negative if BPOP's capital
position reflected a declining trend and/or a decrease in
reserve coverage absent improvement in the level of NPAs.
Santander Bancorp (Long-term IDR/VR 'BBB/bb+', Outlook
Negative)
Fitch affirmed SBP's standalone rating, the VR, at 'bb+'.
The affirmation is supported by the company's sound operating
performance and solid capital position while operating in the
challenging Puerto Rican market. Similar to local peers, asset
quality remains a challenge.
Although Fitch is concerned with SBP's elevated levels of
NPAs at 7.41%, it compares well to local peers with an average
NPA of 13.19% at 3Q'12. SBP's loan portfolio exhibits better
credit performance due to more conservative underwriting and
overall risk management practices (including a relatively low
concentration in construction lending). Additionally, given good
profitability the company's capital position has remained solid
with a TCE ratio at 8.88% for 3Q'12.
Fitch believes there is limited upside to SBP's VR given the
concentration in its loan book by product and geography and
relatively small franchise. The VR could be negatively affected
if loan portfolio quality deteriorates, particularly if
significant operating losses emerge and the company's capital
position is eroded.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT FLOOR RATING
DRL, FBP and BPOP have Support Ratings of '5' and Support
Floor Ratings of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, the Puerto Rico banks
are not systemically important and therefore, Fitch believes the
probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not
incorporate any support.
SBP's Support Rating is '2' reflecting Fitch's view that
there is a high probability of support from its parent, Banco
Santander. Since this support is based on institutional support,
as opposed to sovereign support, there is no Support Floor
Rating assigned.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by
the banks are notched down from the issuers' VRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to
changes in the banks' propensity to make coupon payments that
are permitted but not compulsory under the instruments'
documentation.
HOLDING COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
All of the entities reviewed in the Puerto Rican Banks Peer
Review Group have a bank holding company (BHC) structure with
the bank as the main subsidiary. All subsidiaries are considered
core to the parent holding company, supporting equalized ratings
between bank subsidiaries and bank holding companies. IDRs and
VRs are equalized with those of its operating companies and
banks, reflecting its role as the bank holding company which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries. Double leverage is below 120% for all the parent
companies reviewed in this peer group.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
All of the entities reviewed in the Puerto Rican Banks Peer
Review factor in a high probability of support from parent
institutions to its subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that
performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to
default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings.
Doral Financial Corporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC';
--Viability rating at 'ccc';
--Senior debt at 'CCC/RR6';
--Preferred stock at 'C/RR6';
--Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'C';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF';
Doral Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'CCC';
--Viability rating at 'ccc';
--Long-term deposits at 'CCC/RR4';
--Short-term IDR at 'C';
--Short-term deposit at 'C'.
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. The Outlook is Stable:
First BanCorp
--Long-term IDR at 'B-';
--Viability rating at 'b-'
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support at '5'.
--Support floor at 'NF'.
FirstBank Puerto Rico
--Long-term IDR at 'B-';
--Long-term deposit at 'B-/RR3';
--Viability rating at 'b-'.
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Deposits at 'B'.
--Market Linked deposit securities at 'B-emr/RR3';
--Support at '5'.
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Banco Popular North America
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B'.
--Viability rating at 'bb-'
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Popular,Inc.
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Debt at 'B'.
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Popular North America, Inc
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Debt at B
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings. The Outlook is revised
to Stable from
Positive.
Popular,Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'BB-' from 'B+';
--Senior unsecured to 'BB-' from 'B+/RR4'';
--Viability rating to 'bb-' from 'b+'
--Preferred stock to 'B-' from 'CCC/RR6'.
Popular North America, Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'BB-' from 'B+';
--Viability rating to 'bb-' from 'b+'
BanPonce Trust I
--Trust preferred to 'B-' from 'CCC/RR6'.
Popular Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred to 'B-' from 'CCC/RR6'.
Popular Capital Trust II
--Trust preferred to 'B-' from 'CCC/RR6'.
Popular North America Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred to 'B-' from 'CCC/RR6'.
Popular Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred to 'B-' from 'CCC/RR6'
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Santander Bancorp
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
--Support rating at '2'.
Banco Santander Puerto Rico
--Viability rating at 'bb+'.
Santander PR Capital Trust I
----Trust preferred at 'BB'.