Jan 17 - Fourth-quarter reported net income improved significantly on a sequential basis, but core results were somewhat disappointing with core revenues lower, and provision and core expenses higher during the quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. Reported revenues in 4Q'12 reflect drags from DVA/CVA ($485 million), while last quarter's one-time items included DVA/CVA charges ($776 million) and the significant charge related to the incremental sale of the MSSB joint venture ($4.7 billion). Adjusting for these and other significant items, Citi had core revenues of approximately $18.7 billion, down 4% on a linked-quarter mainly due to seasonally lower fixed income revenues, and to a lesser extent, a decline in North America Consumer Banking revenues. That said FICC revenues were up 58% from a year ago. Positively, Citi reported NIM expansion sequentially (up 7bps) and from a year ago (3bps) counter to many in the industry. Citi attributed this to active balance sheet management, and Citi expects to keep the margin relatively stable in 2013. In terms of other one-time items in 4Q'12, Citi also reported repositioning charges related to workforce reductions ($1 billion), and like many other banks, a charge to settle the Independent Foreclosure Reviews (IFR, $305 million). Backing out these and the aforementioned non-core items that impacted revenues, Fitch estimates that Citi's fourth-quarter adjusted pre-tax return on assets (ROA) of 0.6% declined from the 0.9% figure reported in the third quarter despite a smaller balance sheet. The pre-tax ROA declined sequentially mainly due to lower revenues and higher provision (up 16% sequentially) and core expenses (up 2.4% on a linked quarter basis). Citi reported a somewhat smaller reserve release than expected. With one of the highest reserves to loans and continuing improvements in asset quality trends, the reserve release was just $142 million during the quarter, as compared to $1.5 billion last quarter. Fitch views the conservative reserve release favourably given still elevated nonperforming asset levels, inclusive of high balances of accruing troubled debt restructurings. Citi continues to make progress in bringing down noncore assets. Although Citi Holdings asset now comprise just 8% of consolidated total assets, the drag to earnings was still $1 billion during the quarter, which included the IFR settlement. As Fitch acknowledged in its October 2012 affirmation, the pace of reduction in noncore assets will likely slow going forward. Still, we expect the negative earnings impact of Citi Holdings to remain a drag on overall results in future periods. Citi's capital ratios continued to strengthen with further progress on the Basel III front. Citi's estimated Tier I common ratio of 12.7% (under Basel I) will likely continue to compare favourably to the average of the four largest U.S. banks. Under Basel III, Citi's estimated Tier I common ratio improved to 8.7% from 7.2% a year ago.