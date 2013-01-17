Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings affirms its rating on the following Manistee County
(the county) limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds:
--$1,590,000 LTGO bonds, series 2006, at 'AA-'.
In addition, Fitch assigns an implied unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO)
rating of 'AA-' to the county.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The LTGO bonds are secured by the county's full faith and credit general
obligation limited tax subject to applicable constitutional, statutory and
charter limitations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
POSITIVE FINANCIAL PROFILE: The county has stable finances and a willingness to
control costs resulting in adequate fund balances and budget stabilization
resources.
CONSISTENT VOTER SUPPORT OF LEVIES: Property taxes, the county's primary revenue
source, are subject to pentennial voter renewal. The levy renewal risk is
substantially mitigated by a strong history of voter support.
LIMITED ECONOMY: The county's economy is limited but stable.
AVERAGE DEBT PROFILE: Overall long-term liabilities are average and do not
represent a cost pressure for the county. Prudently, the county has reserved
funds for future OPEB payments.
LTGO RATING ON PAR WITH IMPLIED ULTGO RATING: The LTGO bonds are rated on par
with the implied ULTGO rating due to the strength of the county's reserves and
implied financial flexibility. A reduction in financial flexibility could result
in a rating distinction between the two ratings.
CREDIT PROFILE
Located on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, the county has a population of
approximately 25,000.
STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE
Financial management in the county is positive and characterized by conservative
budgeting and careful cost management. The county has experienced consistent
positive operating margins over the past five audited years and reports a sixth
surplus of $167,000 for 2012 (unaudited). The county's ending unrestricted fund
balance in fiscal 2011 was $1.6 million (15.7% of spending). Positive operations
were achieved through continued cost containment in healthcare and wages and
changes in staffing in the sheriff's department. Fitch considers as a credit
positive that the county has additional financial flexibility of $1.4 million in
2011 in its budget stabilization fund.
The county's 2013 budget continues many cost-cutting measures from prior years
and is balanced with a nominal use of fund balance. The county expects some
ongoing budget pressure from Michigan's decision to phase out personal property
tax and supplement locals at approximately 80%, but it anticipates some
enhancement from both state Economic Vitality Incentive Program (EVIP) funding
coming online for the county this year.
The county has six renewable property tax levies, unlike many Michigan
municipalities, which obviates concerns about Headlee Amendment rollbacks to the
county's financial profile. A history of strong voter support mitigates renewal
risk. The levy renewals occur every five years and are staggered.
LIMITED, STABLE ECONOMY
The county's economy is limited, with Oaks Correctional Facility (state
penitentiary) and the Little River Casino being the largest county employers,
with approximately 800 and 400 employees, respectively, in 2010. Taxable
assessed valuation (TAV) declined marginally (2.2%) in 2011, the county having
largely been insulated from the housing boom-and-bust. Management expects TAV to
be flat in its 2013 budget.
Current tax collections have weakened over the past three years to below 95%.
Management reports that collections have returned to pre-recession levels due to
some recent economic strengthening.
AVERAGE DEBT AND LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS
The county's long-term liabilities do not represent a source of cost pressure
for the county: the county's cost of carry in 2011 was a moderate 19.7% of
general and debt service fund spending. The county's overall debt burden is
moderate at 2.1% of market value and $2,451 per capita. Management has prudently
used a portion of casino revenues for capital improvements rather than
operations to limit the budget's exposure to volatility in that revenue source.
The county has no plans to issue any significant new debt. Amortization is
somewhat above average at 60% in 10 years. Debt service in 2011 represented a
low 1.9% of spending.
The county participates in an agent pension plan administered by the Michigan
Municipal Employees' Retirement System which covers substantially all county
employees. Fitch expects that pension funding, which is currently a somewhat
elevated 16.5% of FY 2011 spending ($1.5 million), will remain stable as the
county fully funds its ARC.
The county funds other post-employment benefits (OPEB) on a paygo basis, which
represents a scant $190,000 in 2013 (1.9% spending). The OPEB unfunded
actuarially accrued liability is an immaterial percentage (less than 0.1%) of
market value. The county has restricted $922,000 for forward-funding OPEB costs.